Franck Moussa hoping goals can reignite Walsall career

Franck Moussa is hoping his brace at Southend will prove a turning point in his stop-start Walsall career.

The Belgian has found himself on the fringes of the Saddlers squad throughout 2017 and hasn’t started a game since the 4-0 defeat at Rochdale back in November.

But the 27-year-old impressed off the bench at Roots Hall on Saturday and netted twice in seven minutes before the Saddlers eventually slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

And Moussa admitted he was relieved to come on and remind supporters what he is capable of.

“I have been waiting for a chance to show what I can do – I was happy to come on and show just a bit of that,” he said.

“It’s been bitter-sweet for me these past few months.

“I have not been playing but the team have been doing well.

“You want both to happen.

“But if it doesn’t you have to stay professional and stay behind the team.

“I’ve made sure I was ready when I was called upon and that showed at Southend because I made an impact.

“I want to be in the team and I want to be making an impact and doing my best.

“Hopefully this is an opportunity to prove I can contribute still.”

Moussa – who has largely played on the wing for the Saddlers – came on in the number 10 role at Roots Hall after Erhun Oztumer picked up an ankle injury.

And with Walsall’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ set for at least three weeks on the sidelines, Moussa is hoping to get the chance to shine in a more central role behind the main striker for Saddlers’ upcoming matches.

“I have played in that position many times so I am comfortable in there,” he continued.

“Whenever I have been on the bench I have made sure I am ready to come on at any time.

“Like at Southend, sometimes you can be called early and when you do come on you have to have an impact.

“I was happy to be able to come on and contribute.

“I’m an attacking midfielder so I want to get on the end of balls into the box.

“When the ball does come in I have do everything I can to get it on target.

“And the two goals came from that type of situation.

“I was in the right place at the right time and despatched them the best I could.

“Hopefully now I can get a few more in the remaining seven games.”