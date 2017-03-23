Saddlers Social: Season over for Walsall?

Fans have their say on all things at the Banks's.

Sam Hayward

Jon Whitney will live and die by results like the one at Roots Hall on Saturday. For all the signs that he is learning from some of the mistakes he was making earlier in the season (although the jury is still very much out), letting leads go in games like that, are incidents that stick in the mind for a while. Whilst there’s an element of truth that a manager can’t help what players do once they’ve crossed that white line, this proves a little difficult to take once you think of the “self-management” he stated he was installing in to the team last season. If players therefore can’t “self-manage” themselves in to an organised fashion in which to defend 3 set pieces, the last of which NE should’ve done better with, what exactly is he installing in to them?

Richard Kendrick

Well the last 7 days has firmly seen the flames of a possible play-off push extinguished. A deserved loss against a functional and effective Fleetwood, followed by a two goal lead against Southend being thrown away have put paid to that. Any chance of a final ember flickering back to life removed, with the news that Oztumer and O’Connell are both out injured for at least three games; a real blow.

Tom Miner

After some disappointing results over the last couple of weeks, the play off dream looks like it’s well and truly over, and a season of mid table mediocrity awaits.

Most people will say it’s been a season that we can build on, but with three loanees in the starting line up, another on the bench, and a 36 year old Adam Chambers in midfield, next years’ team may require a bit more structural work instead of just a fresh lick of paint.

Whitney has no better opportunity than now to throw in the likes of Maz Kouhyar, Jordan Sangha, and most notably Craig MacGillivray. With Neil Etheridge likely to depart, the back door needs testing before another storm hits the Banks’s in the summer.

Nick Etheridge

Although the injury to the Turkish Messi is a real blow, it will be interesting to see how JW approaches it. Frank Moussa finally turning up seems like the most plausible option, although Kieron Morris could be pushed further forward. For me though, it’s the ideal time to try two up front. It was nice to see Andy Makris start up front, but it’s unfair on him to be thrust on his own against experienced defenders like Anton Ferdinand ad he doesn’t yet have the know howIt would be good to see him paired with Amadou Bakayoko to see if they can spark a bit of life into a season that is slowly petering out.

Kevin Paddock

Well that’s our season over.

To throw a two goal lead against Southend is not acceptable regardless that the season was all but over. Whitney once again showed his inability to change a game or to keep up with the opposition manager.

If we are to move forward next season then we have got to hold onto these leads (ten now this year where we have failed to win from a winning position).

Now is the time to give Craig MacGillivray, Liam Kinsella, Theo Vassell, Milan Butterfield and even Franck Moussa chance to earn a contract for next season.