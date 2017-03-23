Double contract joy for Walsall youth stars Kory Roberts and Jordon Sangha

Teenage defender Kory Roberts has set sights on becoming a first-team regular after penning a new deal at Walsall.

Roberts and fellow youth team star Jordon Sangha yesterday handed the Saddlers a boost by signing contracts which will keep them at the Banks’s until the summer of 2019.

The pair, both aged 19, have both been part of the club’s youth team which won the Central League North West title this season.

Roberts, who skippered the youth team, meanwhile made his first-team bow as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Oxford on New Year’s Eve, before making his full debut two days later at Rochdale.

And earning a regular spot in boss Jon Whitney’s starting XI is now his main aim over the next two seasons.

“Hopefully over the next two years I can break into the first-team set-up and play as many games as possible,” he said. “It was an amazing feeling to make my debut this season. There is no other way to explain it. It was a proud moment for me and my family and a shock, I didn’t expect to be playing anytime soon.

“It feels great. I know the club gives young players an opportunity and i just hope I can break through.

“The manager has been a great help to me. He has given me a lot of confidence and has spoken to me and given me things to improve on.

“On the development side John Ward has given me the captain’s armband and that has helped me build my confidence a lot.”

Midfielder Sangha, who has also been tipped for a bright future, featured in November’s 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Leicester.

He said: “I’m really happy to get the security to be here for another two years. I have been at the club since I was seven. It’s a long time.”

Whitney added: “Kory and Jordon are two bright prospects who represent the club in every way with their professional attitudes on and off the pitch.

“They have a fantastic work ethic coupled with real potential and ability. They have been a joy to work with.

“Kory has played for the first-team already and Jordon came on in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“I see them both as future first-team players – hence their new contracts.”

Walsall’s Birmingham Senior Cup campaign meanwhile ended in heartbreak following a 2-1 semi-final defeat at Leamington.