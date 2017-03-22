Walsall's Simeon Jackson hoping to hit Canada goal trail against Scotland

Walsall striker Simeon Jackson is hoping to hit the goal trail when his Canada side face Scotland tonight.

The Saddlers star is part of the Canucks squad taking on Gordon Strachan's men at Hibernian's Easter Road stadium.

And Jackson says he is determined to impress recently appointed national team manager Octavio Zambrano and bring that form back to Walsall.

"It’s a big chance to impress," the 29-year-old said.

"We have a new manager and I have to make sure I make the most of the opportunity.

"The Scotland friendly is a big event for us because after that the focus is on the Gold Cup in the summer.

"We’ll be naming a 23 man squad for that so I have to make sure I play well from now until the end of the season to stay in contention.

"For me it is about goals. It would be great to score against Scotland and then come back to Walsall and get into double figures.

"There are a few games left and I don’t see why that can’t be done."

Jackson has often lined up as a lone striker for Walsall this season with the team becoming settled in Jon Whitney's 3-5-1-1 formation.

And while admitting it's hard work, Jackson says it's a role and system he enjoys.

"There is a bit more responsibility when you are up there on your own," he continued.

"You have to battle and compete.

"When it comes into you, you have to hold it up and get us up the pitch.

"But you also have to implement your game and play on the shoulder and use your movement.

"It’s good, it’s really good. It’s hard work and it's a different kind of role to when you are in a two.

"But it's a system I like and one that has really helped us out.

"If you look at the time we did it, for that Sheffield United game. That was a crucial game with the form they were in and we were in at the time.

"We matched them up and it worked and I think since then we have grown into it and made it our own.

"It’s a system that you need to have the right personnel for but we have that."