facebook icon twitter icon
Walsall FC
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha sign new Walsall deals

Walsall have secured the long-term futures of two teenage stars after both Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha agreed new contracts.

pjimage (29)
Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha have both signed new contracts

Defender Roberts and midfielder Sangha, who are both aged 19, have put pen-to-paper on deals which will keep them at the Banks’s Stadium until 2019.

Both have been tipped for bright futures, with Roberts enjoying a breakthrough campaign which has seen him make two appearances in League One for the Saddlers.

Boss Jon Whitney said: “Kory and Jordon are two bright prospects who represent the club in every way with their professional attitudes on and off the pitch.

"They have a fantastic work ethic coupled with real potential and ability. They have been a joy to work with.

“Kory has played for the first-team already and Jordon came on in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I see them both as future first-team players – hence their new contracts.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha sign new Walsall deals"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.