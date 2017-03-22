Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha sign new Walsall deals

Walsall have secured the long-term futures of two teenage stars after both Kory Roberts and Jordan Sangha agreed new contracts.

Defender Roberts and midfielder Sangha, who are both aged 19, have put pen-to-paper on deals which will keep them at the Banks’s Stadium until 2019.

Both have been tipped for bright futures, with Roberts enjoying a breakthrough campaign which has seen him make two appearances in League One for the Saddlers.

Boss Jon Whitney said: “Kory and Jordon are two bright prospects who represent the club in every way with their professional attitudes on and off the pitch.

"They have a fantastic work ethic coupled with real potential and ability. They have been a joy to work with.

“Kory has played for the first-team already and Jordon came on in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I see them both as future first-team players – hence their new contracts.”