Big blow for Walsall as star duo face injury layoff

Walsall duo Erhun Oztumer and Eoghan O’Connell have both been ruled out for at least three weeks after picking up injuries, boss Jon Whitney has confirmed.

Oztumer, who was yesterday named in the EFL Team of the Season, sprained his ankle in the Saddlers defeat to Southend on Saturday.

O’Connell, who is on loan from Scottish giants Celtic, injured his hamstring in Walsall’s loss to Fleetwood.

But Whitney is confident both will feature for his side again this season.

“Erhun has got an ankle sprain and is going to be at least three weeks,” the boss said. “And Eoghan has got a hamstring strain and he is out for at least three weeks as well.

“Neither injury is serious and we are very hopeful both will still play a part this year.

“Erhun is obviously disappointed. The news has come on the day he was voted into the team of the year.

“But I’ve spoken to him and worse injuries happen. Now he just has to rest up for the week and then start his rehab.

“Eoghan is also going to stay with us which is good news.

“Celtic and aware of what’s going on but they are happy for him to stay and do his rehab with us.”

The injury to Oztumer, who has been Walsall’s star man this season, opens the door for a number of players to force their way into Whitney’s team.

The former Peterborough man has been deployed as a number 10 and as a striker in recent weeks.

And that means the likes of Franck Moussa, Kieron Morris, Simeon Jackson and Amadou Bakayoko all have a chance to win a place in the side when the Saddlers return to action at Bradford on April 1.

“It’s a big opportunity for a lot of players,” Whitney added.

“Franck came on at Southend and took his chance.

“We haven’t got the biggest squad so it’s not just a chance to start but also an opportunity to come onto the bench.

“That’s great for some of the younger players who have got the chance to stake a claim to get into the squad.”