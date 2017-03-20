Jon Whitney demands Walsall response

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has warned his players they are in for a tough few days following their defeat to Southend.

The Saddlers saw their hopes of finishing in the League One play-offs all but ended on Saturday when they let a two-goal lead slip at Roots Hall.

A brace from Franck Moussa put Whitney's men in control in Essex before the Shrimpers claimed the points with a second-half fight-back.

All three of Southend's goals came direct from, or following set-pieces.

And Whitney accepted his team must defend better if they want to be serious contenders for promotion.

"The defeat hurt - it's the most it hurt all season because I know how close we were to keeping the season alive," he said.

"The result now makes things very difficult. It's going to be a tough few days.

"But it can be. I think that has got to hurt and the players have to suffer a little bit for allowing that lead to slip.

"You have to give them (Southend) a bit of credit for the individual skill they showed.

"But it’s the fouls – the silly little fouls leading up to the free-kicks, they are unnecessary and they cost us."

Whitney warned he will find players who can defend set-pieces if the current crop don't improve.

"I would enjoy defending set-pieces and I have got to find players who enjoy defending set-pieces," the boss continued.

"I can’t have a team that plays great football, scores two goals away from home and then gives away three cheap, poor goals. That is what hurts and I can’t accept it.

"I built a career defending set-pieces. My man would never score and if he did he was going to get an arm in the face. He would have to spill blood to get a shot at goal.

"We haven't got that at the moment.

"I will do my upmost to make sure that when we go to Bradford, I have got players that are willing to put their head on the line to stop that happening because Southend wasn't acceptable."