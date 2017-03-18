Walsall’s hopes of making the play-offs were dealt a hammer blow after they let a two-goal lead slip to lose 3-2 at Southend.

Analysis

An incredible first-half brace from substitute Franck Moussa put the Saddlers into the ascendancy heading into half-time at Roots Hall.

But the Shrimpers spectacularly fought-back after the interval with goals from Nile Ranger, Anton Ferdinand and Simon Cox sealing the points for Phil Brown’s side.

It means Walsall remain without an away victory in League One since Boxing Day, with the defeat seeing them drop to 11th in the table.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney made two changes from the team that slipped to defeat against Fleetwood on Tuesday.

With Eoghan O’Connell ruled out with a hamstring injury, Matt Preston partnered James O’Connor and Scott Laird in defence as the Saddlers stuck with their favoured 3-5-1-1 system.

There was also a surprise re-call up front for record signing Andreas Makris who came in for his first league start since the reverse fixture against the Shrimpers back in November.

For Southend, Anthony Wordsworth started in the number 10 role behind Nile Ranger in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Ex-Saddler Jason Demetriou was amongst the substitutes.

Both teams entered the game knowing victory was essential to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top six.

And with that at stake, the opening stages proved cagey with the Shrimpers waiting until the 17th minute to create the game’s first real chance – with John White sending in a pinpoint cross which an unmarked Ranger headed wide from eight-yards.

Prior to that Walsall’s hopes of victory looked to have been dealt a major blow when Erhun Oztumer was replaced by Moussa after picking up an ankle injury.

Yet incredibly, the former Southend man netted a sensational quick fire brace to put the Saddlers two goals to the good.

First the Belgian midfielder met a Joe Edwards cross to calmly slot the ball into the corner and beyond the reach of Ted Smith.

Then just moments later, Ryan Inniss made a hash of another Edwards’ delivery with the ball falling kindly for Moussa who kept his composure to fire home from close range.

Southend responded with Neil Etheridge spectacularly tipping a Wordsworth strike over the bar shortly past the half-hour mark.

Then just before the interval, Ranger met a Ben Coker delivery but the striker’s tame header sailed wide.

With the opening stages of the second half proving cagey, Brown made a double change in the 52nd minute with Demetriou and Theo Robinson replacing Luke Amos and Inniss.

Walsall had looked in control as the clock ticked towards the hour mark. Slowly but surely though, the home side began to gain a bit of momentum.

And they pulled a goal back when the Saddlers were caught out by a quick free-kick.

Coker’s smart thinking allowed Will Atkinson to gallop away down the left with the winger then standing up a cross which Ranger powerfully headed past Etheridge.

Buoyed, the Shrimpers continued to press with Demetriou producing a wonderful strike from 25-yards which flew inches past the post.

Southend thought they had pulled level in in the 72nd minute when Robinson worked himself some space in the box before seeing his strike blocked on the goal line by Edwards.

Etheridge was then forced into another impressive stop to tip over a fierce long-distance strike from the Shrimpers substitute.

But in the 76th minute, Brown’s side did pull level when Wordsworth’s free-kick was only half cleared allowing Ferdinand to prod home from close range.

Whitney responded by switching Amadou Bakayoko and Kieron Morris for Makris and Moussa.

But just minutes later the Shrimpers completed their come back when substitute Simon Cox fired home a free-kick from the edge of box after James O’Connor had fouled Wordsworth.

Walsall pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and five minutes of stoppage time but Southend held on for a crucial three points.

Key moments

5 Anthony Wordsworth drills a low-footed strike inches wide from the edge of the box.

13 A swift Southend counter ends with Stephen McLaughlin standing up a cross for Nile Ranger but the striker can't divert the ball on target.

17 John White’s pinpoint cross is met by an unmarked Ranger who heads wide from eight-yards.

18 GOAL WALSALL Substitute Franck Moussa sidefoots home a low Joe Edwards’ cross.

25 GOAL WALSALL Ryan Inniss fails to clear another Edwards’ cross with the ball falling for Moussa who fires home.

36 Neil Etheridge makes a spectacular finger-tip save to flick over Wordsworth's powerful 20-yard volley.

40 Wordsworth with a wonderful through-ball to try and get in McLaughlin but Etheridge is off his line expertly to smoother.

44 Ranger meets Ben Coker's free-kick with a weak header which bobbles through for Etheridge.

57 Isaiah Osbourne drags a shot wide from distance.

63 Goal Southend. Coker’s quick-free kick allows Will Atkinson to send in a cross which Ranger heads past Etheridge.

67 Jason Demetriou lets fly with a dipping, right-footed strike from 25 yards which goes a whisker wide.

72 Theo Robinson works himself some space in the box before seeing a strike blocked on the line by Edwards.

73 Robinson rolls his man and curls a right-footed effort towards goal but a flying Etheridge tips the ball behind.

74 Ranger glances a header well wide from Coker's cross.

76 Goal Southend. Walsall fail to clear a Wordsworth free-kick allowing Anton Ferdinand to prod home.

83 Goal Southend. Simon Cox fires home a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, Preston, O'Connor, Laird, Edwards, McCarthy, Chambers, Osbourne, Dobson, Oztumer (Moussa 15 – Morris 81), Makris (Bakayoko 80).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Roberts, Randall, Jackson.

Southend: Smith, White, Inniss (Robinson 52), Ferdinand, Coker, Amos (Demetriou 52), Leonard, Atkinson (Cox 73), Wordsworth, McLaughlin, Ranger.

Subs not used: Thompson, Timlin, Cox, Antoine-Fortune, McGlashan.