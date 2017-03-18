Kory Roberts delighted with Walsall progress

Walsall defender Kory Roberts admits he is delighted with the progress he has made over the past year.

As well as making his first-team debut, the 19-year-old also captained the Saddlers development side to the Central League North West title.

Roberts looks set to be on the bench today as Jon Whitney's side travel to take on promotion rivals Southend at Roots.

And the promising centre-back, who also started against Rochdale, says his confidence is growing the more time he spends with the senior squad

"I enjoyed playing those two games and I've been on the bench a few times as well which helps build up my confidence," he said.

"All the older, more experienced players have helped me a lot and given me guidance and good advice.

"The season has gone a lot better than I thought it would but it' still been hard to get used to the high-tempo play. It's a lot faster and more physical and the mistakes you make are more likely to be punished.

"But I feel I have progressed a lot in the last year. I've come a long way and being around the first-team has helped me mature and become a better player."

Roberts also revealed fellow centre-back James O'Connor he has played a key role in his development.

"Jim has been a good role model for me," the teenager continued.

"He will talk to me, tell me my mistakes and what I need to work on.

"I still feel I need to improve my left-foot and communicate more as well.

"The gaffer has also been great. He's given me the opportunity to play and if he thinks you're having a hard time, he'll speak to you and make sure you are alright.

"He had told me to keep working hard and that as long as I have the right attitude that will get me far."

Development coach John Ward is also pleased with the progress Roberts is making.

"Kory has progressed very well this season and become extremely reliable in what I feel is a difficult position," the former Bristol Rovers boss said.

"For me, the two hardest positions are centre-back and goalkeeper as you make one mistake and it can affect the game.

"But Kory is very consistent and giving him the captain's armband had added responsibility to his game.

"We've been very pleased with how he has developed and become a leader in terms of the position and the team he plays in."