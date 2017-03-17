Erhun Oztumer has won the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for February, following his impressive 40-yard strike against Bolton.

The 25-year-old claimed the award following a public vote, overcoming competition from Oxford’s Rob Hall and Bury’s Andrew Tutte.

It is the second time this season Oztumer has scooped the gong after scoring from a similar distance at Swindon back in October.

“Goals are what win games – this one didn’t win us the game but I’ve won an award for it again so I’m really happy,” Oztumer said.

“I always dream about scoring those type of goals. I’ve now got two awards. Hopefully I can make it a hat-trick soon.”

Oztumer’s goal came in a 4-1 defeat for Jon Whitney’s side at the Macros Stadium.

But the former Peterborough man feels the strike was slightly better than the one he netted at Swindon.

“I think people would choose this one because it was on the half volley, he added.

“It needed a bit more technique and a bit more bravery to take it on really.

“Whereas the Swindon one was on the floor, I had time to dribble, I had options as well.”