George Dobson: Walsall making me better

George Dobson believes he has improved significantly as a player since joining Walsall.

The 19-year-old, who was snapped up on loan from West Ham in the summer, has impressed in recent weeks after being asked to play in a more attacking midfield role by boss Jon Whitney.

Dobson began his career as a centre-back at Arsenal before joining the Hammers as a holding midfielder.

Now he is being pushed further forward again with impressive cameos against Chesterfield and Charlton earning him a start in Tuesday’s clash with Fleetwood. And the youngster feels his time at Walsall is helping him develop into a more complete player.

“I feel I have progressed a lot,” the teenager said.

“I have got better as a player and I understand what I have to do to keep improving and make myself the best player I can be.

“By being here and seeing the older professionals and how they do it – and by being in and around first-team football – I have definitely improved.

“I have seen how hard you have to work off the field to improve. Doing extra work in the gym and never being satisfied with OK.”

Dobson admits he is enjoying his more advanced position in the side.

“The manager spoke to me and he thinks on the ball I’m good enough to play higher up the pitch,” he continued. “It’s a role I have never really played before – that number eight role – but it’s just about getting on the ball and trying to make things happen.

“I feel comfortable doing that. I’ve been coming off the bench as a number eight and shown what I can do and then the manager put his faith in me to start against Fleetwood.

“The gaffer has been great with me. He’s always speaks to me and tells me where I am at. Now I want to repay the faith he has shown in me.”

Walsall face fellow play-off hopefuls Southend tomorrow looking to pick up their first away victory of 2017.

And Dobson accepts the Saddlers must get a positive result if they are to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top six.

“We need a positive result on Saturday,” he added. “It’s going to be a tough game. They are a good team with good players.

“But if we bring our ‘A’ game to the table we will definitely be able to get a positive result and take that into the last seven games of the season.”