James O'Connor: Walsall need to win ugly

James O'Connor believes Walsall will have to do the ugly side of the game well if they are to achieve a first away win of 2017 at Southend.

The Saddlers travel to Roots Hall on Saturday with the Shrimpers currently sat seventh in League One – four points and two places higher then Jon Whitney’s men.

Despite impressive performances at Millwall, Scunthorpe and Charlton, Walsall enter the game without an away victory since Boxing Day.

And O’Connor says the squad are determined to put that right – as well as securing the bragging rights over Jason Demetriou, who left the Banks’s for Southend in the summer.

“Jason was absolutely fantastic for us and gave us a great year’s service,” the defender said. “It will be good to see him and hopefully put one over on him but I am sure he will get a great reception from our fans as well.

“Southend are another good side. It’s a tight division. It’s about consistency and who can maintain it most.

“We have had a couple of decent performances away from home. We’ve got to do all the ugly stuff well, and then hopefully our footballing side of things will come through and we can get our first away win this year.”

Walsall enter the clash having slipped to a 1-0 loss to Fleetwood on Tuesday.

And O’Connor admits he was impressed with Uwe Rolser’s promotion chasing side.

“Fleetwood are a club that has been building for a couple of years,” he continued. “They might not be the most fashionable name in the division but they have got some good players and they play well as a unit. I was impressed with their in-game management, the way they set up, the belief they have got.

“You could hear their players at the end basically saying how to see the game out and encouraging each other, all the things that come with winning games and being successful. But that’s a process. They are an example of what you can do if you stick together, get the right additions and you keep improving.”