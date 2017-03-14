Walsall 0 Fleetwood 1 - Match report and pictures

Walsall missed the opportunity to equal a Bescot Stadium record as they fell to a 1-0 loss to promotion chasing Fleetwood.

The Saddlers entered the League One clash looking to register their seventh consecutive win on home turf – a feat they achieved back in the 2006/07 season.

But instead it was Uwe Rosler’s side who claimed all three points thanks to a first half-goal from Cian Bolger.

In what was a disappointing night for Jon Whitney’s side, the Saddlers struggled to create clear goal scoring opportunities and failed to register a single shot on target.

They almost pulled level when Scott Laird fired wide from close range following a first-half corner.

But in the second half they found chances hard to come-by with a dogged and determined Cod Army deserving of the points.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney made one change from the side that secured home wins against Oldham at Chesterfield before drawing at Charlton.

George Dobson came in for his first league start since the reverse fixture back in December - with Kieron Morris forced to make do with a place on the bench.

It meant the Saddlers continued in their favoured 3-5-1-1 formation with Erhun Oztumer operating behind Simeon Jackson in the number 10 role.

For Fleetwood, who lined up in a similar 3-5-2 system, Ashley Hunter partnered Bobby Grant up front. There was also a place on the bench for ex-Walsall youngster Alex Reid who joined the Cod Army from Rushall Olympic in January.

In what was a lively opening 20 minutes, it was the visitors who created the game’s first goal scoring opportunity.

Grant’s corner was met in their air by Ben Davies with the defender glancing a header towards goal which Isaiah Osbourne collected before hacking clear.

That chance aside though, the Saddlers had started well with their high pressing game often forcing Fleetwood to go long.

But in the 22nd minute, the visitors got their noses in front after Neil Etheridge was forced to tip over Grant’s miss-hit cross.

From the resultant corner, Bolger rose highest and powered a well-placed header beyond the outstretched arms of Etheridge and into the net.

Walsall responded with Osbourne lofting a ball into the box which Dobson did well to control before seeing a half-volley blocked.

Undeterred, the Saddlers continued to press and they should have pulled level midway through the half when Eoghan O’Connell cushioned a header into the path of Scott Laird following a corner.

The Scunthorpe loanee looked destined to net his fifth goal of the campaign but got his timings wrong and screwed a strike well wide from the corner of the six-yard box.

In what was now proving an opening game, Walsall soon had Etheridge to thank for keeping the deficit down to one.

A flowing Fleetwood move ended with Conor McLaughlin delivering a low ball into the box for Cameron Brannagan to tap home.

The midfielder had time to take a touch and then looked to curl the ball into the corner but Etheridge spectacularly got down to push the ball away from point blank range.

With the Banks’s crowd increasingly becoming incensed by a series of strange referring decisions by Trover Kettle, the Cod Army continued to push forward for a second goal.

And they almost got it in the 42nd minute when Elohor Godswill Ekpolo met a free-kick and saw a header hit the crossbar and bounce back into danger.

Kyle Dempsey reacted quickest and looked to nod home from close range but Adam Chambers was on the goal line to head clear.

The Saddlers had a big shout for a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Dobson looked to have been obstructed in the box by Brannagan.

But Kettle did his best to infuriate the home crowd further by instead ruling the Fleetwood man needed treatment for a head injury – before then awarding a drop-ball.

Uwe Rolser’s side continued on the front foot at the start of the second half.

And they almost doubled their advantage when Hunter spotted Etheridge off his line and attempted an ambitious half-volley which sailed inches over the bar.

Within minutes the striker was at it again, with the 21-year-old this time arrowing a low drive from the edge of the box which Etheridge did well to parry away.

Walsall hit back and enjoyed a sustained spell of possession in and around the Fleetwood box as the clock ticked past the hour mark.

Whitney then switched Amadou Bakayoko for Jackson and Andreas Makris for Dobson.

Walsall went in search of an equaliser in the closing stages.

Substitute Matt Preston – who replaced the injured O’Connell in the first half – headed over from a corner. Oztumer then curled wide with a free-kick 25-yards from goal.

But in truth the Saddlers created little in the way of clear goal scoring opportunities with Fleetwood deserving of their victory.

Walsall: Etheridge, O'Connell (Preston 35), O'Connor, Laird, McCarthy Edwards, Chambers, Osbourne, Dobson (Makris 73), Oztumer, Jackson (Bakayoko 67).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Morris, Moussa, Randall.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Bell, Brannagan (Ball 70), Grant, Bolger, Hunter, Dempsey (Glendon 84), Ekpolo, Davies, Schwabl.

Subs not used: Neal, Davis, Nirennold, Reid, Maguire.