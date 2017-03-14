Jon Whitney hopes to be in Walsall seventh heaven

Boss Jon Whitney says Walsall are relishing the prospect of equalling a Bescot record when they host Fleetwood tonight.

The Saddlers entertain the Cod Army tonight aiming to register a seventh consecutive win on home turf.

The only time Walsall have achieved that feat at Bescot came in 2007 when they went on to win League Two.

And Whitney would love for his current team to go on and become record breakers.

“We are aware of the record and we have spoken about it,” the boss said. “But we know if we want to have these records we have to work for them.

“It’s great we have done well at home.

“As a manger you want your home supporters to be entertained. It’s great for me, but it’s the lads that take all the credit for the run they have had.

“Now they have to deal with the fact they are expected to win at home.

“But that’s a great place to be.

“The fans have lifted the place, just like they did towards the end of last season when I was interim manager.

“Now, as a group, we are going to make sure we are in every game and that if anyone is going to take anything away from the Banks’s, they are going to have to fight and be at their best.”

Uwe Rosler’s side have been the surprise package in League One this season and enter tonight’s game sat second in the table.

But they saw an 18-match unbeaten run come crashing to a halt on Saturday after being beaten by Bolton.

Whitney though doesn’t expect that to halt their momentum.

“I don’t think it will impact them at all,” he said. “I have watched that game twice over and I think they were the better team.

“Bolton were just very astute. They scored from three set-pieces – similar to like they did against us.

“In general play Fleetwood were the better team and Uwe won’t be too down.

“He will have picked his players up. They are still in those automatic promotions slots and he will be telling them now to start another run.”