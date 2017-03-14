Jon Whitney disappointed after frustrating night for Walsall

Walsall boss Jon Whitney felt goal scorer Cian Bolger was the difference as his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

The Saddlers entered the League One clash looking to equal a Bescot Stadium record of seven consecutive wins at home.

But a Bolger header from a corner secured victory for Uwe Rosler’s side, with the defender also impressing in defence for the Cod Army.

And Whitney felt the Irishman proved to be the difference on a frustrating night.

“It was disappointing to concede from a set-piece,” the boss said.

“It’s an area we always try and capitalise on. We had a lot of set-pieces but our delivery wasn’t really on it.

“But credit to them. You can see why they are on a bit of a run. They make it very difficult for you to play.

“They mix it up really well and I think Bolger was probably the difference between the two sides.

“We are disappointed. But I said to the players ‘if you give everything – and you know you have given everything – then you can’t be too down’

“We have made mistakes. But we made mistakes trying to do the right things and I can’t fault my lad’s effort. We will brush ourselves down, re-group and get ready for Southend.”

Whitney felt Fleetwood deserved credit for the way they frustrated his side after going ahead.

“There was a lot of effort - but there wasn’t a lot of quality on the pitch,” he continued.

“I felt both teams cancelled each other out. We knew before it was going to be a tight match. We spoke about the fact it might be a one-goal game.

“I thought leading up to the goal it was very even. Neither side really looked like they were going to unlock the opposition’s defence. We were both sticking to our game plans.

“We were both probing and then they go and get the goal from the set-piece. And as we always say, goals change games.

"They could then afford to sit in a little bit and kill the tie. There was no really fluidity then. They just saw it out until the end.”

Meanwhile, Whitney revealed Eoghan O’Connell broke his nose before then coming off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

“He broke his nose five minutes before,” the boss added.

“We straightened that but he complained of some hamstring pain as well. We’ll have a better idea of the injury in the coming days.”