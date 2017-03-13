Simeon Jackson: It’s all about the Walsall goals

Striker Simeon Jackson accepts his Walsall career will be defined by the amount of goals he scores.

The Canadian international netted for the seventh time this season as the Saddlers played out a 1-1 draw at Charlton on Saturday. Jackson has impressed fans with his movement and hold-up play since moving to the Banks’s Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

But its goals the striker craves – with the 29-year-old believing he should have more. “For me it is about goals,” the former Norwich man said. “That is the focus. The movement and the hold-up play that is your base line. You should be doing those things and working hard.

“You have got to get the cherry on top and that is scoring goals. That is what strikers are judged on. It’s good that fans have seen positives in my performances. But if you said I’d score two and not hold the ball up once I think I’d take that. Now I just want to get to double figures. There are a few games left and I don’t see why that can’t be done.”

Jackson, whose previous goal came against Bristol Rovers on January 21, put Walsall ahead at The Valley will a calm finish after being put through on goal by Kieron Morris.

But he was also guilty of missing a golden chance earlier in the game when he fired over from close range.

“It was good to get on the score sheet,” the Jamaican born star continued. “I should have had two but after any miss you have to keep going.”

After dominating in London, Jackson felt Walsall did enough to earn all three points.

And he says the side will now do everything they can to secure a seventh straight home win when they face Fleetwood tomorrow.

“We were disappointed at Charlton to be only one-nil up at the break,” Jackson added.

“But an away point is always a good point. We now get to go back home and play another massive game against Fleetwood. Hopefully we can get three points and then we’ll see where that puts us in the table.”