Jon Whitney: Walsall did all they could to win

Walsall boss Jon Whitney felt his team did “everything they could to win the game” after playing out a 1-1 draw with Charlton.

Simeon Jackson’s seventh goal of the season put the Saddlers ahead at the Valley following a first half in which they dominated.

But they were pegged back after the interval when Tony Watt scored following a goalmouth scramble.

Walsall though did more than enough to win the game with Jackson and Amadou Bakayoko missing good goal scoring opportunities.

But while Whitney was disappointed not to win the game, he couldn’t fault the effort of his players.

“I am disappointed not to win,” the boss said.

“In the dressing room the player’s heads are down because I thought the first 20 minutes was the best we have played home or away.

“I thought we were outstanding. We said we needed to get the first punch in if we can. We created some really good chances. It could have been three or four first-half. But we got the one.

“They have had a spell in the second half where they have come into it and scored a scrappy goal.

“But I still thought we had the best chances second half as well. I’m disappointed not to win but it’s still a point and I think we did everything we could to win the game.”

Whitney was pleased to see Jackson get on the score sheet but felt Charlton deserved credit for making the game more scrappy in the second half.

“We were so dominant in the opening 20/25minutes that is easy to drop your heads a little bit because you’re not getting your rewards,” the manager continued.

“But we kept going, kept believing in what we do and played some really good attacking football.

“I thought our attacking play and the energy with which we broke was excellent today.

“It’s nice for Simeon to get his goal. I thought second half the breaks in play meant there wasn’t a lot of momentum.

“Give them (Charlton) some credit though because they had to come out and be different because they had a poor first half. But I think we did enough in the game to win it.”