Jon Whitney: Keiron Morris is explosive for Walsall

Boss Jon Whitney has praised Kieron Morris following his ‘explosive’ performances in Walsall’s midfield.

Traditionally a winger, Morris has adapted to a more central role following the Saddlers switch to a 3-5-2 formation. And Whitney is delighted with the how the 22-year-old has performed since stepping in for the injured Flo Cuvelier.

“Kieron is one of our most influential players in final third,” the boss said.

“He is so explosive. Against Chesterfield on Tuesday, every time he got the ball he drove forward.

“That is great for me as a manager because I want to put teams on the back foot and separate their units.

“There are are a lot of tactical reasons why he is important to us.

“But I like the defensive side of his game as well. He works hard to get back into shape.

“He does the ugly stuff well and he is developing and understanding his role more. We have to remember he has just come into the formation.

“He is getting used to where he should be with and without the ball but I think he is now starting to do that really well.

“He looked really solid and was also a real good attacking threat. He is an important player for us and one that will continue to score goals and create chances.”