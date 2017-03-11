Charlton 1 Walsall 1 - Report and pictures

Walsall had to make do with just a point after playing out a 1-1 draw with Charlton, writes Joe Masi at The Valley.

Analysis

Simeon Jackson’s seventh goal of the season put the Saddlers ahead in London following a first half in which they dominated.

But Jon Whitney’s side were pegged back after the interval when Tony Wyatt fired home following a goal mouth scramble.

In truth Walsall should have won the game with Jackson and Amadou Bakayoko missing good goal scoring opportunities.

Whitney will have been pleased to see his side extend their unbeaten run to three matches, but the wait for an away victory goes on with the Saddlers last winning on the road on Boxing Day.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney kept faith with the team that secured back-to-back home wins against Oldham and Chesterfield.

It meant Walsall lined-up in their favoured 3-5-1-1 formation with Erhun Oztumer operating behind Jackson in the number 10 role.

Charlton made four changes from Tuesday’s victory over Scunthorpe with match winner Tony Watt starting up front in a 4-2-3-1 system.

In what was a frantic start, Walsall created two glorious chances to break the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes.

First, Joe Edwards burst down the left-flank before whipping in a dangerous cross that looked destined to be tapped home by Jackson.

But stretching, the Canadian international side footed the ball over the bar from close range when it looked easier to score.

Minutes later and the striker was denied again when he rose highest to meet Edwards’ corner but Joe Aribo was expertly placed on the line to hack clear.

Walsall had completely dominated the opening 20 minutes with Charlton’s open game plan playing into the Saddlers hands.

Slowly but surely though, the hosts began to get more of a foothold on the game.

And they threatened for the first time just past the half-hour mark when Eoghan O’Connell miss-controlled a quick throw from Neil Etheridge.

That allowed Rickly Holmes to pounce but James O’Connor bravely flung himself in front of the ball to block the midfielder’s strike from 20-yards.

Walsall hit back and got the goal their overall performance had deserved on the stroke of half-time.

Kieron Morris’ lofted ball over the top saw Jackson played through on goal. The striker ran through unopposed for the best part of 40-yards.

But while Declan Rudd came out to meet him, the 29-year-old calmly stroked the ball past the keeper with the outside of his right foot.

The opening stages of the second half proved cagey with neither side creating a chance of note.

But that all changed on the hour when Charlton pulled level – with Watt firing home from close range following a scramble in the Saddlers box.

Whitney responded instantly with Amadou Bakayoko coming on at the expense of Jackson. George Dobson then replaced Morris.

It was the Addicks though who threatened next with a deep free-kick falling kindly for Watt at the far post.

The striker adjusted well to hit a fierce drive at goal but Etheridge was in the right place to expertly push the ball away with a smart one-handed save.

Walsall responded and should have retaken the lead when Oztumer cut the ball back to Bakayoko who was centrally placed 10-yards from goal.

The 21-year-old had the entire net to aim at but, unmarked, side-footed wide.

Charlton almost snatched the lead shortly after when Holmes cross looked to sailing in at the back post but Etheridge was on hand to tip the ball over.

Both teams then went in search of a winner in the closing stages and seven minutes of stoppage time.

But in the end, Walsall had to settle for a point with Whitney’s men made to pay for not capitalising enough on their first half-dominance.

Key moments

2 Joe Edwards bursts into the area with his cross-come-shot blocked by the legs of Declan Rudd.

3 Tom Watt fires over from 25-yards.

5 Edwards sends in a dangerous cross which looks destined to side-footed home by Simeon Jackson but the striker’s effort sails over.

7 Off the line. Jackson rises highest from a corner but his header is cleared off the line by Joe Aribo

9 Edwards beats his man out wide but his cut back to Erhun Oztumer is intercepted.

12 Oztumer's cross evades Jackson and is pushed behind by Rudd. Eoghan O'Connell then heads Edwards' corner over the bar.

17 Kieron Morris' left-footed shot from 20 yards goes wide via a deflection.

41 O'Connell miss-controls Neil Etheridge’s throw aloowing Ricky Holmes to pounce. But James O’Connor blocks the midfields strike.

45 GOAL WALSALL! Jackson latches onto Morris’ lob over the top and runs through on goal for 40-yards before firing past Rudd.

53 Isaiah Osbourne does well to win the ball and burst past two players before slipping in Jackson who sees a low cross cleared for a corner.

60 Goal Charlton. After a scramble in the Walasll box, Tony Watt fires home from close range.

75 A deep free-kick falls for Watt in the box but his fierce is drive is pushed away with a smart one-handed stop by Etheridge.

76 From the resultant corner, Aribo’s defelcted strike sails inches over.

80 Oztumer cuts the ball back to Bakayoko who is centrally placed 10-yards from goal. But unmarked the striker side-foots wide when he should score.

83 Holmes' cross almost drops in at the far post but Etheridge acrobatically tips over.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, Laird, O’Connor, O’Connell, Edwards, McCarthy, Chambers, Osbourne, Morris (Dobson 67), Oztumer, Jackson (Bakayoko 60).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Preston, Dobson, Randall, Moussa, Makris.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Konsa (Jackson 50), Teixeira, Page (Novak 55), Crofts, Holmes, Ulvestad, Aribo, Chicksen, Watt (Ahearne-Grant 88).

Subs not used: Phillips, Dasilva, Dijksteel, Hanlan