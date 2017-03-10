Erhun Oztumer's Walsall strike nominated for League One award

Erhun Oztumer’s superb strike against Bolton has been nominated for the League One goal of the month for February.

It is the second time Walsall’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ has been nominated for the award this season, having picked up the gong for his 40-yard lob at Swindon in October.

Oztumer repeated that feat at the Macron Stadium last month, scoring from a similar distance with stunning half-volley.

As well as his goal against the Trotters, the 25-year-old also netted against Northampton and Peterborough in February.

Bury’s Andrew Tutte has also been nominated for the award following his goal against Chesterfield.

Oxford’s Rob Hall completes a three man shortlist for his straight at Swindon.

Fans can vote for a winner at www.skysports.com.