Walsall match against Port Vale postponed due to international call-ups

Walsall’s home game against Port Vale, scheduled for March 25, has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The League One fixture will now be rearranged after four members of the Saddlers squad were called up to represent their national teams.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will link up with the Philippines squad for their international friendly with Malaysia on March 22 and their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Nepal five days later.

Maz Kouhyar has been called up for Afghanistan’s international friendly against Singapore on March 23 and their AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifier at home to Vietnam on March 28.

Andreas Makris will travel to Cyprus for their international friendly with Kazakhstan on March 22 and their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Estonia three days later.

Meanwhile, Simeon Jackson will link up with Canada for their international friendly against Scotland on March 22.

A new date for Walsall’s game against Port Vale will be announced in due course.