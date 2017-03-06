Jon Whitney seeing Walsall progress after fifth straight home win

Boss Jon Whitney believes Walsall’s victory over Oldham shows his side is maturing.

The Saddlers made it five straight wins at the Banks’s Stadium for the first time since 2013 with a 2-0 victory over John Sheridan’s side.

But they left it late to overcome a Latics team that saw Lee Croft sent off early in the first half following a horror tackle on Jason McCarthy.

A 79th minute Erhun Oztumer penalty together with a stoppage time strike from Amadou Bakayoko - which arrived after Oldham’s Brian Wilson had also been given his marching orders – won the points for Whitney’s side.

And the boss was delighted with the way his team handled the pressure of playing against 10-men for the majority of the game.

“It was important that we stayed patient and battled when we needed to,” said Whitney. “It’s very difficult when a team banks in and we’ve not had it for a while. “Last year it was very common for teams just to bank in against us. I remember the problems we’ve had over the years about how you break down a team that’s very deep.

“The sending-offs added an expectancy and put us in a bit of a lose-lose situation and a lot of teams haven’t handled it.

“Manchester United couldn’t break Bournemouth down with 10 men.

“It’s very difficult. We had to keep believing because the fans get a little bit impatient and you can feel the tension building.

“And the longer it goes you don’t score, it gets even more difficult.

“But we are starting to mature as a team and you can see we believe in what we do.”

Despite being on receiving end of a potentially leg-breaking challenge, McCarthy managed to complete the full 90 minutes against Oldham. But Whitney says he will now monitor the fitness of the Southampton loanee ahead of tomorrow’s game against Chesterfield.

“You know with Jason he wants to play every minute,” the boss continued.

“That’s something I have to look at as a manager.

“I know he wants to play but I have to decide if he can play.

“I’ll have a look at him because I’m sure he’ll be disguising any limp.”