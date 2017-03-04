Walsall 2 Oldham 0 - Report and pictures

An Erhun Oztumer penalty and stoppage time stunner from Amadou Bakayoko saw Walsall secure a 2-0 victory over nine-man Oldham in a pulsating clash at the Banks’s Stadium.

The Saddlers left it late to overcome John Sheridan’s side who saw Lee Croft sent off in the 16th minute for a potentially leg-breaking challenge on Jason McCarthy.

From that point, Jon Whitney’s side went on the offensive.

But they had to wait until the 77th minute to get their noses in front when Oztumer converted from the spot after Simeon Jackson had been tripped.

Incredibly Brian Wilson was then dismissed for the visitors after picking up a second yellow card following an altercation with Bakayoko.

And then deep into stoppage time the Saddlers forward wrapped up the points with spectacular strike from the edge of the box.

The result means Walsall secured a fifth straight win at the Banks’s Stadium for the first time since 2013.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney made one enforced change from the side that slipped to defeat at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

With Matt Preston picking up a back injury, Scott Laird came in for his first Saddlers start since extending his loan from Scunthorpe back in January.

It meant Walsall continued in a 3-5-1-1 formation with Laird partnering James O’Connor and Eoghan O’Connell in defence and Erhun Oztumer operating behind Simeon Jackson in the number 10 role.

Oldham included ex-Saddlers Anthony Gerrard and Michael Ngoo in their squad with Gerrard starting in a 4-4-2 diamond and Ngoo amongst the substitutes.

Despite their lowly position in League One, the Latics entered the clash having gone five games unbeaten in League One.

But the visitors saw their chances of extending that run severely dented when ­– after a quiet start – Croft was given his marching orders in the 16th minute.

After McCarthy looked to re-collect Adam Chambers’ pass from a throw-in, the Latics midfielder inexplicably clattered into the Southampton loanee studs high.

And that left referee John Brooks with little option but to issue a straight red card and send Croft down the tunnel.

From that point, Whitney’s men began pressing forward at will as they went in search of an opener.

They almost got it when Peter Clarke turned a dangerous McCarthy cross towards his own goal. Isaiah Osbourne and Kieron Morris then fired over from distance.

But in the 37th minute only a spectacular stop from Connor Ripley kept the scores level.

After tricking his way to the byline, Oztumer delivered a dangerous ball across the six-yard box which looked destined to side-footed home by the on-rushing Morris.

But while the 22-year-old connected well, his strike was kept out by a spectacular stop from Ripley who somehow kept the ball out from point blank range.

Walsall continued to press as the clock ticked towards half-time but with Ripley again doing well to keep them at bay with an impressive stop from a low Osbourne drive.

And that meant Whitney’s men made their way off at the interval with the score line still level despite their dominance.

Walsall came out with real urgency after the break. But they almost fell behind in the 55th minute when Tope Obadeyi’s sweetly struck free-kick brushed the outside of the post.

All of a sudden, Sheridan’s side were looking dangerous and they almost opened the scoring on the hour mark following Aaron Holloway's fizzing cross.

That delivery was parried by Etheridge into the path of Paul Green who looked to have a tap-in. But Eoghan O'Connell was in the right place to make a vital challenge and turn the ball over.

Walsall responded with Oztumer's through ball playing Jackson but with Ripley quickly off his line to spread himself at the striker’s feet.

With Oldham growing into the game, Whitney switched Amadou Bakyoko for Joe Edwards with 20 minutes remaining as the Saddlers moved to a flat back-four.

And shortly after they got their reward when referee Brooks awarded the Saddlers a penalty when Jackson was tripped in the box by Clarke.

Oztumer took the resultant spot-kick and calmly fired home for his 14th of the campaign.

Incredibly, just moments later, Oldham were reduced to nine men when the already booked Wilson and Bakayoko got involved in a scuffle which resulted in both picking up bookings.

Walsall sealed the points deep into five minutes of stoppage time thanks to some brilliance from Bakayoko.

The forward was played in by Oztumer wide on the right and cut into the box before bending an unstoppable strike around Ripley and into the far corner.

Key moments

3 Ryan McLaughlin whips in a dangerous cross which is just too strong for Aaron Holloway.

5 Jason McCarthy exchanges passes with Kieron Morris before firing over the bar from the edge of the box.

13 Aiden O'Neill fires into the arms of Etheridge from 20 yards.

16 RED CARD: Oldham's Lee Croft is sent off after taking out McCarthy with a studs high challenge.

20 Tope Obadeyi latches onto a flick-on before volleying high over the bar.

23 McCarthy’s dangerous cross is turned towards his own goal by Peter Clarke but Connor Riply is there to keep it out.

30 Morris drills a right-footed shot wide from around 25 yards.

34 Brian Wilson's well-struck 25-yarder is parried by Etheridge to his left.

36 Eoghan O'Connell slips in Morris, who drags his attempt well wide.

37 Erhun Oztumer's cut-back finds Morris, who is denied superbly by Ripley from close range.

42 Oztumer curls a free-kick over the wall and into the arms of Ripley.

45 Osbourne's crisp low drive is held by Ripley after a patient spell of Saddlers possession.

51 McCarthy flashes a low ball across goal but it's just too strong for Joe Edwards.

55 POST! Obadeyi almost gives Oldham the lead with a sweetly struck free-kick which hits the outside of the post.

61 Aaron Holloway's fizzing centre is parried by Etheridge. Paul Green looks to have a tap-in, but O'Connell makes a vital challenge to turn the ball wide.

64 Oztumer's through ball finds Simeon Jackson but Ripley spreads himself superbly to smother.

72 Oztumer has a shot blocked before Morris blazes wide.

77 GOAL WALSALL. Oztumer converts from the penalty spot after Jackson had been tripped in the box by Peter Clarke.

82 RED CARD. Oldham reduced to nine when Wilson is shown a second yellow after clashing with Bakayoko.

90+5 Bakayoko curls home a unstoppable strike from the edge of the box to seal the points for Walsall.

Teams

Walsall Etheridge, Laird, O'Conner, O'Connell, McCarthy, Edwards (Bakayoko 69), Chambers, Osbourne, Morris, Oztumer, Jackson (Makris 83).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Dobson, Randall, Roberts, Moussa

Oldham: Ripley, Wilson, Gerrard, O'Neill, Holloway, Croft, Hunt, Clarke, McLaughlin, Green (Fane 64), Obadeyi (Erwin 86)

Subs not used: Kettings, Law, Flynn, Taylor, Ngoo.