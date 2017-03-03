Joe Edwards: We can handle the Walsall expectation

Joe Edwards is confident Walsall can cope with a growing expectancy as they bid to win a fifth straight home game against Oldham tomorrow.

The Saddlers haven’t won five consecutive matches at the Banks’s Stadium since the start of 2013.

But they have the chance to rectify that tomorrow when they take on a Latics side currently sat just one place outside the relegation zone.

Despite their lowly position in League One, John Sheridan’s team arrive unbeaten in their last five outings.

Edwards though accepts his side are expected to win the game and insists he and his team-mates can cope with that added pressure.

“We know we are expected to win,” the former Yeovil man said.

“In this league anyone can beat anyone so it’s always going to be tough.

“But it is nice to have that expectancy. It means you are doing something right.

“We have got belief and confidence. There is a good atmosphere in the camp and there is a lot of positivity flying about the place.

“The boys are really enjoying training and are looking forward to playing.

“Sometimes teams find it hard to play at home with the expectancy.

“But since the New Year we have enjoyed it and have thrived under it.”

Walsall’s last defeat at the Banks’s Stadium came on January 2 when Rochdale ran out 2-0 winners.

Speaking after that game, Edwards said he and his team-mates had to stop talking about their potential and start delivering. And he feels ever since Jon Whitney’s side have found a new level.

“There was a lot of talk at the start of the season about how good a team we could be,” Edwards continued.

“But it was about putting in a performance so people could believe it.

“We, as players, always knew what we were capable of.

“But it’s one thing saying it – you have got to do it. It took a bit longer than we hoped but after Rochdale we beat Sheffield United and that has been the catalyst.

“We showed then we could beat top of the league and we showed people what we can do. Now we need to keep going because we want to fighting for something at the end of the season. There are 12 games left, 36 points to play for and we don’t just want to settle for mid-table.”