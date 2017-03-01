facebook icon twitter icon
Walsall FC
Walsall v Chesterfield rearranged for next week

Walsall's postponed game with Chesterfield at the Banks's Stadium has been rearranged for Tuesday March 7.

Walsall's match against Chesterfield is called off after a pitch inspection.

The League One fixture was called-off due to a waterlogged pitch last night, but will now go ahead next week with a 7.45pm kickoff.

All tickets for the original match are still valid for the rescheduled game.

Supporters who cannot attend the new date are entitled to a full refund on their match ticket.

