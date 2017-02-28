Walsall's game with Chesterfield Postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Walsall’s League One match against Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The fixture was due to start at 7:45pm but was called off after a pitch inspection at 6pm.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed.

Walsall entered the game looking to register a fifth straight home victory for the first time since 2013.

And boss Jon Whitney admitted he had hoped the clash would go ahead.

“There was every chance it could have gone ahead,” the boss said.

“We had planned for it. I got to the stadium at 4pm because I could foresee there might be an issue and it wasn’t letting up.

“I knew when I saw the training ground it would be doubtful. But it’s very rare we get games off here and when it is called off it’s usually because of a frozen pitch.

“I can understand why and I asked the officials to wait half-an-hour longer.

“But I think it’s the forecast that is the issue. It was predicted to rain for the next three hours so that’s what’s done it. It wasn’t going to let up.

“And if it isn’t a football match it doesn’t favour my team so the decision has been made by the referee.

“He has to look at the safety of the players and he’s decided to call it off so we’ll have to do plan B and I’ll do some training with the lads.”