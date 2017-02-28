Jon Whitney: Strugglers will provide tough test for Walsall

Boss Jon Whitney says Walsall are braced for their toughest games of the season when struggling Chesterfield and Oldham visit the Banks’s Stadium.

The Saddlers host Gary Caldwell’s Spireites tonight as they bid to win a fifth straight game on home turf for the first time since 2013.

Chesterfield arrive sat second bottom in League One with Caldwell having failed to win a game since replacing Danny Wilson as boss.

Whitney’s men then entertain Oldham on Saturday – who sit just one place outside the relegation zone.

But the boss is expecting two tough games despite both teams struggling at the bottom of the table.

“I think these two games will be our toughest games of the season,” Whitney said.

“Because of the position we’re in and the position they’re in and all the things that come into the mix with expectancy. They’re fighting for their lives. The least we have to do is match their commitment, match their desire.

“I’ve been in their position both as a player and a staff member, and Chesterfield are going to be a wounded animal, especially after losing 4-0 to Oxford.

“We can’t get complacent, we can’t think it’s a given.

“These are the games where we have to be on the mettle. We have to match their energy, passion and commitment. Then we can play our football.”

Walsall enter tonight’s clash with their faint play-off hopes having been dealt a major blow following Saturday’s 1-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon.

But Whitney believes there is still a lot to play for.

“To have a return of 46 points is very pleasing for me and we’ve got 12 games now to really make our mark again this season,” he continued.

“For me there’s lots and lots to play for.

“It’s a very exciting time for Walsall Football Club and it’s great for me, great for my staff and hopefully the fans can share in that excitement and then try to provide some energy moving forward over the next couple of weeks.”