James O'Connor: Walsall fans are key to home form

James O'Connor wants supporters to make their presence felt as Walsall bid to win a fifth straight home game against Chesterfield field tonight.

The Saddlers haven’t won five consecutive matches at the Banks’s Stadium since the start of 2013.

But they have the chance to rectify that tonight when they take on a Spireites side currently sat second bottom in League One.

Walsall enter the game having fallen to defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. And O’Connor says the players are now determined to get back to winning ways.

“Wimbledon was a disappointing and frustrating afternoon,” the 32-year-old said. “I thought it was a nothing game. But we have to go into Chesterfield full of confidence still because we have been on a good run.

“Our home form has been excellent. It’s the best run of wins at home since I have been at the club and I’m really enjoying that.

“And I think the crowd have been a big factor in that to be honest.

“In the tight games especially, they have been the difference between a draw and a win so hopefully they can really get behind us and we can get another win tonight.”

Gary Caldwell’s men arrive battling for their League One future and having failed to win in their last seven outings. But O’Connor insists they cannot be taken lightly.

“I don’t think it matters in League One whether a team is second in the division or bottom,” he continued. “Everyone can perform on the day and everyone sets different challenges. It’s just about making sure we do our things right.

“We have to show respect to the opposition, we have to know about them and we have to do our home work. But we know if we perform to our potential we have a strong chance of winning the game.”

Meanwhile, O’Connor admits he is enjoying his role the elder statesmen in Walsall’s defence.

“Earlier in my career I played with more experienced players who were always really helpful,” he added. “As you go through your career you realise even the smallest bits of advice can help. Whether that’s giving someone some encouragement or having a little go. It can help and it can be positive so I enjoy that side of things.”