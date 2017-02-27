Walsall urged to keep their playoff dream alive by Jon Whitney

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has urged his players to keep their play-off dreams alive when they face Chesterfield tomorrow night.

The Saddlers are aiming to win a fifth straight home game for the first time in four years when the Spireites visit the Banks’s Stadium.

Walasll enter the clash having fallen to a 1-0 loss in their first ever visit to Wimbledon’s Kingsmeadow Stadium on Saturday.

Chesterfield arrive at the Banks’s sitting second bottom in League One. But Whitney is refusing to take them lightly. And he has told his players to take the hurt from Saturday’s defeat into tomorrow’s game.

“It’s great that we have a game tomorrow,” the boss said. “We want to bounce back. The players have to remember the hurt they felt after Wimbledon and take that into Chesterfield.

“We have got two big home games now to try and keep it alive. We need to look forward.

“It’s never nice when you are a manager or a player if you have to wait a week to put a defeat to bed.

“But we know have a chance to go again.It will be a tough game against Chesterfield but it will be great to get back in front of our fans and push forward.

“We are going for a fifth straight home win. But it’s all statistics. What weneed to concentrate on the performance and make sure we are ready.”

Despite Saturday’s defeat to the Dons, Whitney refused to be too critical of his players.

“I thought we deserved something from the game,” he continued.

“I think we competed really well. But Wimbledon got the goal and sometimes it doesn’t always go your way.

“They scored in the 10 minute spell they were on top and we didn’t score when we were on top.

“We had opportunities, particularly in the first half, to take the lead and if one of them had gone in it would have been difficult for them to break us down.”

“The way we play, we can pit our wits against anyone,” he added.

“We don’t really look at the position they are in. We look at what they bring and we concentrate on how we cause problems.

“It’s all about energy and giving the fans something to shout about.”