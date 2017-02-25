Jon Whitney: Walsall packing Championship quality players

Walsall boss John Whitney believes there are plenty of Championship-quality players in his squad – and is looking to hold talks over new contracts soon.

The Saddlers – six points off the League One play-offs in going into today’s game at AFC Wimbledon today – have not yet sat down one-to-one with players whose current deals expire in the summer.

One of those out-of-contract at the end of the campaign is midfielder Isaiah Osbourne – who Whitney recently hailed as a ‘Championship player.’

When asked if he was looking to tie down the former Villa midfielder beyond the end of the season, Whitney said:

“There are irons in the fire but nothing one-to-one with the players yet. That’s something we will be looking at over the coming months.

“Every players just has to do what he can every week.” The Saddlers chief insists those who do will will be rewarded and added: “We have many players that I think could play in the Championship, it’s not just Ozzy. Of course he can, he’s been there before but we also have other players who could be there as well.

“That’s key for me that I have players that could probably play higher because it means we have a really good side, a settled side.”

Whitney also gave an update on the the injuries to Florent Cuvelier (calf) and Rhys Flanagan (shoulder).

“Flo is into his treatment now. It’ll still April-time before he is back, we can’t rush it,” he said.

“They key thing is that he will be back. We were concerned with the amount of pain he was in that it may have been his Achilles, but it wasn’t.”