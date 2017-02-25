Jon Whitney upbeat despite Walsall loss

Walsall boss Jon Whitney refused to be too downbeat despite seeing his side slip to a 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

The Saddlers first ever visit to the Kingsmeadow Stadium proved a scrappy affair with neither side creating much in the way of clear goal scoring opportunities.

But it was the Dons who took the points after Lyle Taylor netted his 12th goal of the campaign midway though the second half.

Things could have been different for Whitney’s men had Simeon Jackson scored before the interval after being sent clean through on goal.

Scott Laird also hit the crossbar for the Saddlers in stoppage time.

And overall, Whitney felt his team deserved a point.

“We knew it would be scrappy,” the boss said.

“When you look at the way they play and the pitch as well. We planned for that, we knew it was going to be an ugly game.

“I think first half we dealt with it really well. It was very similar to Scunthorpe. It was a bit scrappy but we created a few chances which is key.

“And I didn’t see the goal coming. It was a bit like a smash a grab from the home team and then the game changes and you have to go and chase it.

“The goal was only time in the game we didn’t deal with the first ball. It was a bit fortuitous how it fell for him but you make your own luck in the box so I’m not going to take it away from him.

“It was the only time in the game we didn’t deal with that first ball and we have been punished for it.

“I think we deserved a point. But we have to take it on the chin. I can't fault the lad’s work ethic and I’m sure the fans will see that.”

While hurting from the defeat, Whitney now wants his players to respond against Chesterfield – as the Saddlers bid to win a fifth straight home game for the first time since February 2013.

“I thought the fans were fantastic and they really drove the lads on and created a great atmosphere,” he continued.

“But this is where it’s nice to have a game on Tuesday. We need to bounce back. We need to hurt form this defeat and take it forward.

It’s important we don’t get too down about the defeat. If we had got a goal and a point we would be talking about momentum.

“Of course it hurts. It does. But I have to be positive and pick the lads up quickly because we have got another game in a few days.”