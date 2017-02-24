Matt Preston eager to fulfil his potential for Walsall

Matt Preston is intent on fulfilling his potential for Walsall – and believes he has the right people around him to do so.

The 21-year-old – who was recently backed by boss Jon Whitney to play an integral role in the Saddlers’ backline for many years to come – has thrived in a defensive three, alongside Eoghan O’Connell and James O’Connor over recent weeks.

Having come on as a substitute in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the League One campaign, Preston has now cemented his place in the starting line-up as the side head to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

On his progress so far this term, the Birmingham-born centre-half said: “I have the experience of people like Jimmy (O’Connor) and – he may not be playing at the moment – (Scott) Lairdy around me.

“They can show you the rights and the wrongs and every time we come to the training ground after a game, we do analysis – on just the defence.

“Every game is about learning and trying to improve yourself. Playing gives you confidence and confidence is everything in football.

“I’m quite confident at the minute because I am playing games, that’s the main thing.”

Preston is enjoying the added responsibility of playing as a trio at the back, and said: “This formation suits us down to a tee. We can play out from the back, and that’s what the philosophy of this club is.

“At the same time, we are solid as well. We get more responsibility as a three, you have to think about more things than when you are in a four.

“It gives us licence to do more with the ball which suits the team and me personally.

“When we are playing I feel like we are not going to concede, at any point.”

Preston – who came through the youth ranks at the Banks’s Stadium – is expecting a physical test against Dons forwards Lyle Taylor and Tom Elliott – and he is very focused.

“It’s the same mentality I have for every game that I go into, it’s going to be a tough one,” he added.

“We have enough ability in the team and if we keep our shape, stay compact, we will get a result.

“Every point counts as it’s getting down to the crucial time of the season. We need to keep grinding it out and getting as many points as we can.”