Jon Whitney: Walsall are 'a force to be reckoned with'

Boss Jon Whitney believes his Walsall side are a ‘force to be reckoned with’ as they seek to keep up their play-off push tomorrow.

The Saddlers – who are 12th in League One, six points behind sixth-placed Bradford City – are looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games at AFC Wimbledon.

“It is the business end of the season now,” said Whitney, whose side have drew 0-0 at Scunthorpe United and beat Peterborough United 2-0 on home soil over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s really great that we are playing for something as there is nothing worse than mid-table, languishing there.

“We need to really believe we can push – and each game we play we believe we can win. With the energy we have got, we are a force to be reckoned with at the moment.”

Hosts Wimbledon – who Walsall beat 3-1 at home on the opening day of the season – have only won once in 2017 and are 14th.

“They haven’t won in seven. I have watched their last three games – they’ve been a bit unlucky,” added Whitney.

“Neil (Ardley) is trying to keep the belief there and since that FA Cup defeat (the third round loss to non-league Sutton United), it’s just hit them a little bit.

“We have had a similar situation ourselves in the past. They are starting to get their mojo back, you can see that.

“They have got some good players. They are a very solid team.

“I think they have just got planning permission for a new ground. They have done great.

“It will be uncomfortable for us down there but we went to Scunthorpe in similar conditions, and our team can battle if we need to.”

Walsall head into the encounter with several players in top form such as 13-goal Erhun Oztumer, Jason McCarthy and Eoghan O’Connell.

A 3-5-2 system used over recent weeks has had the desired effect, and Whitney added: “I don’t think they’ll fancy playing us either.

“We can fight and scrap with the best of them, and we can play as well.

“The games are running out quick. If you keep it at levels we have been at, you give yourself a chance of staying in games.

“There is really good ingredients moving forward. We are very hungry to get some more points on the board.