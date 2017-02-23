Eoghan O'Connell loving life with Walsall teammates James O'Connor and Matt Preston

Eoghan O'Connell says he is thoroughly enjoying playing alongside James O’Connor and Matt Preston at the heart of Walsall’s defence.

The 21-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with his fellow centre-backs since joining the Saddlers on loan from Scottish giants Celtic.

All three players have thrived since Jon Whitney opted to switch to a 3-5-2 formation back in January.

And O’Connell admits he is enjoying being part of Walsall’s mean backline.

“I think the formation suits me and the team,” the Irishman said.

“We’ve been good defensively which is very pleasing.

“We’ve had a good shape, been organised and even when we’ve conceded goals it’s not like we’ve been opened up.

“I think me, Matty and Jimmy are building a good understanding.

“We’ve played together now for the past eight games and we know what each other are going to do.

“I know where Jimmy and Matty are going to be which is really important.

“We are forming a good relationship and I think we have proved that in the games we have had together.”

O’Connell featured in seven games for Celtic at the start of the season – which included four appearances in the Champions League.

And while he has been pleased with his early Saddlers form, he feels he is still coming to terms with the demands of playing in League One.

“I’m really enjoying it here and I settled in really quickly,” O’Connell continued.

“We’ve had a good run of results and I feel I’ve done all right performance-wise.

“It’s been good to have a run of games and there have been a couple of Tuesday night ones in there as well.

“My body is having to get used to a Saturday-Tuesday schedule but it’s just great to be playing games because that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’ve played every minute so far and if I can keep that run going I’ll be really happy.”

Walsall’s recent upturn in form has seen them move to within six points of the play-offs.

But O’Connell says he isn’t looking to far ahead.

“It’s not something I have really thought about,” he added.

“We’re just taking each game as it comes because there’s still a long way to go yet.

“We’re just looking to win as many games as we can.”