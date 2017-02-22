Walsall togetherness key in upturn of form says Kieron Morris

Kieron Morris believes Walsall’s togetherness has been the main reason for their upturn in form.

The Saddlers have lost just twice in their last 12 games during a spell that has propelled Jon Whitney’s side to within six points of the League One play-offs.

That run has included impressive victories over Sheffield United, Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Peterborough.

And Morris believes an ever-improving team spirit has been key to their success.

“I talked earlier in the season about how we needed to get togetherness in the team,” the 22-year-old said.

“Now we have got that. We have kicked on in the second half of the season and are on a high.

“All the players are confident and we go into every game believing we can win it.

“Confidence is key. If every player is confident, most likely you are going to results.

“But now we all know what each other is doing and we are all clicking.

“We all want to fight for each other.

“You could see that in the win over Peterborough.

“We got both our goals in stoppage time and that shows we keep fighting right to the end.”

Morris netted his fifth goal of the campaign in Saturday’s win over Grant McCann’s side.

But while he was delighted to get on the score sheet, he was also quick to praise the performance of fellow goalscorer Erhun Oztumer – who has been a revelation since joining the Saddlers from Peterborough in the summer.

“Erhun’s technical ability is outstanding,” Morris continued.

“He is a big player for us and he is having a great season. He has scored 13 goals for us already this season. The important thing for us is keeping him in the game and making sure we keep getting him on the ball.

“A lot of our best football comes though him.

“So if he keeps his form up and all the rest of the squad continue the form we have shown over the past few months then I think we can really challenge for a play-off place.”

Oztumer’s goal came direct from a corner and Morris revealed the entire squad is working hard to ensure they carry a greater threat from set-pieces.

“Set-pieces can be such a dangerous weapon,” he said.

“On our crosses, we have got to try and get them into that six-yard area.

“We work on it in training every Thursday and Friday.

“It’s just a case of getting that delivery right on a Saturday or a Tuesday night.

“But I think that is an area of our game we are really improving so hopefully it will lead to a lot more goals.”

Despite leaving it so late to beat Peterborough, Morris felt overall his side fully warranted all three points.

“It was a great result for us,” he added.

“I think our performance was outstanding.

“You’ve got to give some credit to them because they put us on the back foot at times.

“But I think overall our performance was better than theirs and that is why we got the win.

“Our home form is really good at the moment and now we just have to keep going.”