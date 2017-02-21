Erhun Oztumer: Walsall fans have become our '12th man'

Walsall playmaker Erhun Oztumer says the Banks’s faithful have become the team’s ‘12th man’ in helping fire their charge up the league.

The Turkish midfielder, dubbed the Wizard of Oz for his magical displays since arriving from Peterborough in the summer, was again the inspiration for Saddlers’ last-gasp victory over his old club at the weekend.

The 2-0 win, in which Oztumer scored direct from a corner two minutes into added time, means Saddlers have now lost just once in their last eight games and have won their last four on the bounce in front of their home fans.

And that charge has breathed new life into a push for the play-off places with Walsall now sitting just four points behind sixth-placed Southend United.

Much has changed at the Banks’s over the course of a season but with the team now gelling, Oztumer was keen to thank the fans for sticking with the players despite some incosistent results earlier in the season.

“They’re the 12th man,” said the man nicknamed the Turkish Messi.

“They have been amazing. The fans have played a big part.

“When they get behind us it really helps. Hopefully they will carry on giving us the support they have been because if they believe it helps us to believe.”

That support has been crucial as boss Jon Whitney worked to mould a winning system after a summer rebuilding programme sparked by the departure of many of last season’s top performers.

But time was always going to be a vital factor in Walsall’s season, and Oztumer admits bringing new players together and finding the right system to suit them was never going to happen overnight.

“It was always going to take time for us to gel,” said Oztumer. “I didn’t think it would take this long but the tactics have changed, the personnel has changed. There has been a lot of ins and outs. I think we are in a really good place now. Everyone knows their role – we had 10 new players arrive in the summer so it takes time to gel.

“A lot of tactics have changed. We have played 4-2-3-1, moved to a diamond and now we’re playing three at the back. But I feel we have found the tactic that best suits us. Both and a team and individually everyone is playing at 100 per cent in their role.”

That assessment is backed by boss Whitney who also believes confidence has played a major part in the upturn in form.

The boss said: “You look at that Sheffield United game, to beat them 4-1, it had to be a catalyst. They were on such a good run so to be them the way we did builds confidence. Then you can talk about the shape. But for me it is the energy.

“For me all fans want to see, and I’m a fan, is energy on the pitch. You want to see players who try. If you have a bad touch or something doesn’t come off, as long as you put a shift in, fans will stay with you and that is what we have done. But I also think in the past we have been a little bit too safe. Now we are stepping out of comfort zone. That has come from playing together and working together and trusting each other now.

“There are a couple of factors but for me the main one is general work ethic.”