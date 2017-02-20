Walsall wizard Erhun Oztumer hopes Saddlers can 'sneak' into play-offs

Walsall wizard Erhun Oztumer says the Saddlers’ home form will scare their opponents and could be enough to sneak them into the play-offs.

Two injury time goals gave Jon Whitney’s men a 2-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday that leaves them just four points off the top six.

The Saddlers have now lost just one of their last eight games and Oztumer, who scored Walsall’s first straight from a corner in 92nd minute, is eyeing up a late charge.

“Why can’t it be us?” he asked. “We are playing well. Our form will be scary to opponents.

“We just have to keep fighting and keep believing, and hopefully we will sneak in there.

“We have won our last four games at home.

“We are on a good run and we are within touching distance of the play-offs.

“Everything is good, training is great and everybody is believing.

“ It’s that belief which is key.

“We have got the mentality now that we are going into each game as if it’s our last.

“We believe we can win every game we play.”

Oztumer spent two seasons at Peterborough after they snapped him up from non-league side Dulwich Hamlet.

But he joined Walsall last summer and has been the stand-out player of the campaign, netting 13 times from midfield.

His former club were furious his goal stood on Saturday, and they appealed so much for a foul on keeper Luke McGee that captain Chris Forrester was sent off.

“I took the corner and made sure I got some whip and curl on it,” said Oztumer.

“I think Amadou has jumped into the keeper and keeper has dropped it and it’s gone in.

“It was an entertaining game.

“ Both sides went for it and at the end we had that bit of luck.

“But I think we deserve that luck because we covered every blade of grass.

“In the second halves of games we win games.

“ I’m not sure if it’s to do with fitness, the fact we are shooting towards our own fans, or whether it’s just a desire within the group.

“But it’s those little percentages that make all the difference. That is what makes luck.

“We are just happy to be playing well and winning games.”