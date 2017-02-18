Walsall 2 Peterborough 0 - Report and pictures

Erhun Oztumer came back to haunt his former club as Walsall scored twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over Peterborough.

Analysis

The creative schemer, snapped up from the Posh in the summer, scored direct from a corner at the start of seven minutes added time in frantic finish at the Banks’s Stadium.

The goal sparked furious protests from Peterborough’s players who believed goalkeeper Luke McGee had been fouled by substitute Amadou Bakayoko as the ball crossed the line.

Those complaints lead to Posh captain Chris Forrester being sent off for remonstrating with the linesman.

The Saddlers then wrapped up the points when George Dobson’s deflected strike fell to Kieron Morris who calmly squeezed the ball past McGee and into the net.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney made one enforced change from the side that impressed in the goalless draw at Scunthorpe.

With Florent Cuvelier ruled out with a calf injury, Kieron Morris came back into the team for his first start since January 2.

It meant the Saddlers continued in a 3-5-1-1 formation with Morris playing in central midfield and Erhun Oztumer operating behind Simeon Jackson in the number 10 role.

For Peterborough, Junior Morais partnered Craig Mackail-Smith up front in a diamond system that saw Chris Forrester sit at the base and Paul Taylor operate at the tip.

In what was a lively opening 10 minutes, both teams started brightly but with Posh coming closest to breaking the deadlock.

After Oztumer had given the ball away, Grant McCann’s side countered at pace with Gwion Edwards whipping an inviting ball to the back post.

That delivery was met by Mackail-Smith who nodded the ball across goal where a combination of Etheridge and his defenders scrambled it away as Forrester looked to pounce.

Walsall’s response was immediate with Jackson doing well to hold the ball up before teeing up Morris who fired over from 25-yards.

Peterborough had started well though and threatened again down the right side when Gwion Edwards sent in another teasing ball.

This time the cross was met by Andrew Hughes who looked to plant his header into the far corner but Matt Preston was in the right place to hack clear.

In what was proving an even and entertaining encounter, both sides had looked dangerous whenever they ventured forward.

And it was the Saddlers who then created a glorious chance to break the deadlock midway through the half.

After Morris intelligently switched play, Jason McCarthy darted to the byline before flashing a cross along the six-yard box.

Jackson’s clever movement then saw him escape the attentions of his marker before side footing a strike at goal which Luke McGee did fantastically well to stop from point-blank range.

Buoyed, Whitney’s men continued to press and they came close once again when Jackson almost looped a header up and over McGee following a deflected Oztumer cross.

Undeterred, the Saddlers saw out the half by enjoying a sustained spell of possession in and around the Peterborough box.

And they came a whisker away from taking the lead in stoppage time when McCarthy burst into the box, twisted and turned past a defender before hitting a rasping drive which McGee beat away.

Despite Walsall starting brightly after the interval, it was Peterborough who created the first chance of the second half after Morais worked himself some space on the edge of the box.

The former St Albans City striker then looked to bend the ball into the bottom corner only to be denied by a spectacular one-handed stop from Etheridge.

With the game having become much more cagey, Whitney switched George Dobson for Isaiah Osbourne with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Marcus Maddison and Lee Angol then replaced Taylor and Michael Smith for Peterborough.

The game endured a long delay in the final 10 minutes after Gwion Edwards picked up a nasty looking injury that saw him stretchered off the pitch with his head in his hands.

That lead to seven minutes of stoppage time and it was in time added on Walsall dramatically claimed all three points.

They took the lead when Oztumer’s corner somehow managed to find its way into the net after McGee had failed to claim the delivery after being put under pressure by substitute Bakayoko.

Then just moments later, Whitney’s men put to the game to bed when the ball broke for Dobson who surged into the box.

The West Ham loanee fired a low strike at goal which was blocked. But Morris picked up the loose ball and calmly kept his composure to slot it past the keeper and into the net.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, O'Connor, O'Connell, Preston, Edwards, McCarthy, Chambers, Osbourne (Dobson 67), Morris, Oztumer (Moussa 90+5), Jackson (Bakayoko 74).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Laird, Randall, Roberts.

Peterborough: McGee, Smith (Angol 69), Hughes, Tafazolli, Edwards (Samuelson 84), Forrester, Taylor (Maddison 69), Ball, Mackail-Smith, Morias, Grant.

Subs not used: Tyler, Baldwin, Da Silva Lopes, Nichols.

Position in the table

League One: 11th