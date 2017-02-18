Jon Whitney: Walsall deserved the win

Boss Jon Whitney felt Walsall got the win they deserved after two stoppage times goals saw them secure a 2-0 victory over Peterborough.

In an entertaining clash at the Banks’s Stadium, Erhun Oztumer came back to haunt his former club when he netted direct from a corner at the start of seven minutes added on time.

The goal sparked furious protests from Peterborough’s players who believed goalkeeper Luke McGee had been fouled by substitute Amadou Bakayoko as the ball crossed the line.

Those complaints lead to Posh captain Chris Forrester being sent off for remonstrating with the linesman.

Then just moments later, Kieron Morris grabbed his fifth of the campaign to ensure the Saddlers claimed a fourth straight win on home turf.

And Whitney felt, overall, his team warranted all three points.

“I know Erhun is claiming the goal but Ama’s challenge makes the goal I think,” the boss said.

“I have looked at it three or four times and it looks like the keeper palms it in but it’s definitely Ama’s challenge that forces it.

“It wasn’t a foul. It was a really clean jump from Ama. So I’ll let them fight over whose going to get it. It’s a better story if it’s Oztumer but Ama is saying it’s him!

“They were frustrated. Coming away from home, they will have known we were on a good run and they were close to getting a point which builds more momentum for them.

“But I’ll take it. We said it might take until the last few minutes to score today because it’s such a close game, two really good footballing teams.

“I thought it was a good spectacle for the neutral, an end-to-end game. We broke really well at times and I think overall we deserved it but I’m going to be a bit biased because it’s my team!

“I knew it would be a tricky one because they are not bad and they have some good, technical players who, on their day, can be game-changers.

“It was important that we didn’t give them space and I thought my players stuck to the game plan excellently.

“And when you are getting 7s/8s out of 10 again for all the team, you end up getting wins.”

Whether it was Oztumer or Bakayoko who opened the scoring, Whitney felt the ex-Peterborough star deserved huge credit for his delivery into the box.

“We’re aiming for a small, specific area but he (Oztumer) dropped it on the button today,” he added.

“Whether it’s the first minute or the last, it’s having that discipline to still do the basics right.

“For me, a corner is a basic – you put it into an area, you get your runs right and you get your rewards.

“And the hard work pays off for them because they have been practicing it a lot lately.”