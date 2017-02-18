Erhun Oztumer is confident the Walsall goals will come

Walsall’s Erhun Oztumer is confident the goals will continue to flow as he prepares to face former club Peterborough today.

The 25-year-old, who has been nicknamed ‘Wizard of Oz’ by Saddlers fans, has netted 12 goals in 35 appearances this season.

Oztumer enjoyed two seasons as a Peterborough player after being snapped up from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in 2014.

But he only managed seven goals in his time at London Road – with the creative schemer believing he has improved significantly as a player since turning professional.

“The first year at Peterborough was my first in the Football League,” he said.

“I had an injury initially in pre-season which set me back three or four months. And it took me a long time to get used to the football and training every day.

“In non-league I trained twice a week and your body has to adapt to training every day.

“I scored one goal in my first season with Posh. The second year I did better and I scored six.

“But the gaffer didn’t really want to keep me and I didn’t play a full-part in all the pre-season preparations which also set me back.

“There were times at Peterborough when things weren’t great for me but it was all a learning curve.

“But the gaffer here knows my strengths. I had a great pre-season and that’s why I feel I am doing well.

“Now I’m expecting to score more. I wasn’t expecting to be on 12 but I do except to get more. It’s just up to me to keep putting the chances away.”

Oztumer said being more prolific in front of goal was his main target when he became a Walsall player.

“I settled so quickly here,” he continued.

“Our style suits me. It’s a passing style in a quick tempo and I have been in the form of my life.

“My target for the season was to score more goals. I wanted to reach double figures.

“Now I just want to get as many as I can. There are always going to be chances for me to score because I am getting in good positions and enjoying my football.”