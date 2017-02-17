Jon Whitney tells Walsall troops to seize opportunity

Boss Jon Whitney has told his players to seize every opportunity as they prepare to face Peterborough tomorrow.

The Saddlers host Grant McCann’s side at the Banks’s Stadium with just 14 games of the League One season remaining.

Both teams enter the clash with hopes they can make a late charge into the play-offs.

And Whitney wants his players to make sure they reach the end of the campaign without any regrets.

“There are 14 games to go – we have 14 chances and we can’t afford to let one go,” the boss said. “If we want to end the season really successfully we have to make sure in every game we leave every blade of grass covered.

“We have to compete for every ball and then lets see where that takes us.

“We have enjoyed the last three games at home - three wins.

“Now we want to get a fourth victory over Peterborough. They are within a couple of points of us. It’s the business end of the season.

“But we have shown over the past few weeks that we are difficult to break down. And the tempo we play at makes us a threat.

“We are take it game by game. But we believe we can win every game and we want the Banks’s rocking tomorrow.”

Whitney is expecting tomorrow’s clash to be an entertaining clash for the neutral.

“They are a good team,” he continued.

“They strengthened in January and have a big squad.

“It will be a tough task for both teams. It’s two footballing teams.

“They have been playing with a diamond but they can flip it. But we will just concentrate on ourselves.

“We have shown we are a threat and we have players who can create something out of nothing.”

One player Walsall won’t have available is Florent Cuvelier after the midfielder injured his calf against Scunthorpe.

Whitney has a host of options to be replace the talented Belgian with Kieron Morris, George Dobson, Liam Kinsella all in contention.

“There are a few players fighting for that position,” Whitney added.

“That is why we say to the players make sure you train as you play because you never know when that chance is going to come.

“We had played the same team for the past month but you have to be ready when called upon.

“It’s going to be interesting to see who pushes themselves forward for the weekend.”