Erhun Oztumer is relaxed for his Posh reunion

They are the club that gave him his big break after spotting his mercurial talents in the depths of non-league.

But while Erhun Oztumer will always look back on his time at Peterborough with fondness, the talented number 10 is desperate to take three points off them tomorrow.

Two years after joining from Dulwich Hamlet, Oztumer opted to leave London Road in the summer.

He has since gone from strength to strength at Walsall, with the creative schemer having netted 12 goals in 35 appearances this season.

And now he is determined to maintain his impressive perform against a Posh side he sees as Walsall’s rivals.

“Peterborough, like us, are a team fighting for a play-off spot,” the 25-year-old said.

“We are seven points outside the top six, they are a few places above us in the table, and they are our rivals.

“We want to beat them and close that gap.

“I have got good mates there. I have known the gaffer (Grant McCann) for three years.

“It’s going to be a good game but I’m completely focused on us and getting the three points.”

Oztumer admitted it was strange lining up for Walsall at London Road back in September.

But he says he feels more relaxed about tomorrow’s game.

“When I went to London Road I was quite nervous,” Oztumer continued.

“It was strange going in front of the fans who know me and then going into the stadium and away changing room.

“But they’re coming here now so it’s a bit different. I’ve now played against them before and I feel more relaxed about it. It feels like a normal game.

“And if I score I will celebrate. I don’t think I would have at London Road but time has past now and we know how big a game this is.”

Having previously been deployed in the number 10 role, boss Jon Whitney has encouraged Oztumer to play more as a second striker in recent weeks.

And the Greenwich-born star admits he is enjoying the position.

“The gaffer has given me licence to stay higher up the pitch and get more goals,” he said. “I’m trying to stay as high as possible and he tells me off when I come too deep.

“I try and do what the gaffer says and it’s working. Everything he tells me I take on board. And it’s working because I’ve got 12 goals and I’m confident I will get more.”