Scunthorpe 0 Walsall 0 - Report and pictures

Walsall put in an impressive away day performance but had make do with just a point after playing out a 0-0 draw with Scunthorpe at Glanford Park.

After slipping to a 4-1 loss at Bolton on Saturday, Jon Whitney’s side bounced back with an impressive display that warranted all three points in Lincolnshire, writes Joe Masi.

After an even first half in which both sides cancelled each other out, Walsall came out and took control after the interval.

Joe Edwards came closest to breaking the deadlock when he saw a fierce drive brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Luke Daniels.

Simeon Jackson, Kieron Morris and Erhun Oztumer also had chances to earn the points for the Saddlers who in the end were forced to settle for a point against an Iron side chasing automatic promotion from League One.

Having stuck with the same starting line-up for the previous six games, boss Whitney opted to make one change for the trip to Lincolnshire.

Simeon Jackson was recalled as the expense of Amadou Bakayoko as Walsall stuck to a 3-5-1-1 formation that saw Erhun Oztumer operate just behind the Canadian striker.

For Scunthorpe, Newcastle loanee Ivan Toney partnered Paddy Madden up front in a traditional 4-4-2 system.

The Iron entered the clash having lost on home turf for the first time in 14 months on Saturday – with Shrewsbury escaping Glanford Park with a 1-0 win.

Keen to capitalise, it was the Saddlers who created the game’s first goal scoring opportunity inside 10 minutes.

After Isaiah Osbourne intelligently switched play, Walsall countered at pace with Jason McCarthy galloping away down the right flank before whipping in a teasing cross.

And that delivery was met by Jackson who glanced a header at goal only to see the effort tipped away by a diving Luke Daniels.

The Iron hit back with Duane Holmes sending in a low ball which looked destined to be tapped home by Toney only for the striker to get his timings wrong and almost completely miss the ball.

After a lively start, the game was proving much more cagey as the half reached its midway point with the two sides largely cancelling each other out.

Walsall were forced into a change in the 35th minute when Florent Cuvelier came off injured following a collision with Levi Sutton.

Kieron Morris was his replacement with the winger almost opening the scoring just moments later when he headed a Joe Edwards cross wide.

And the Saddlers continued to see out the closing stages of the half on the front foot, with Oztumer particularly lively in what had been a tireless display from Whitney’s men.

Walsall maintained the positive momentum after the interval with Jackson latching onto an Edwards cross and hitting a snap shot on the spin which Daniels proved equal to.

A spell of patient build-up play then ended with Morris flashing a strike wide from the edge of the box – with Whitney’s men well on top as the clocked ticked towards the hour mark.

They came close to breaking the deadlock once again when Oztumer danced into the box before seeing a deflected strike work its way through to Daniels.

And then moments later, only a spectacular save from Daniels prevented the Saddlers from getting their noses in front.

A poor Josh Morris pass allowed Edwards to rob Levi Sutton of possession and burst into the box unopposed.

The wing-back then looked to place a strike into the top corner but Daniels just got his fingertips to the ball to push it onto the bar.

Scunthorpe made a double change with 20 minutes remaining with Kevin van Veen and Craig Davies replacing Holmes and Toney.

But it was Walsall who continued to look the more lively and they threatened once again when McCarthy went on a surging run down the right.

The Southampton loanee cut the ball back to Jackson who in turn found Oztumer. But Walsall’s creative schemer then saw his strike brilliantly blocked by Murray Wallace.

Having largely been on the back foot, Scunthorpe almost opened the scoring in the 80th minute when – after a scramble in the box – Davies saw a strike deflect wide.

Josh Morris then hit a low drive from the edge of the box which Neil Etheridge claimed comfortably.

Walsall responded with Oztumer hitting a rasping drive from 30-yards which a diving Daniels pushed away.

But Whitney’s men had a scare in five minutes of stoppage time when Madden rolled the ball in front of the goal line for someone to tap home but James O’Connor was in the right place to hack clear.

And the full-time whistle followed just moments later, with the Saddlers having putting in an assured and tirelessly display.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, O'Connell, O'Connor, Preston, McCarthy, Edwards, Chambers, Cuvelier (Morris 35), Osbourne, Oztumer (Dobson 90), Jackson (Bakayoko 77).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Roberts, Randall, Moussa.

Scunthorpe: Daniels, Wallace, Mirfin, Dawson, Madden, Morris, Toffolo, Holmes (van Veen 7), Toney (Davies 70), Ness (Bishop 77), Sutton.

Subs not used: Anyon, Hopper, Goode, Crooks.