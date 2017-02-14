Jon Whitney pleased with Walsall's performance in draw with Scunthorpe United

Boss Jon Whitney admitted he was pleased with side’s performance, even though he felt Walsall deserved all three points from their goalless draw at Scunthorpe.

The Saddlers put in an impressive away day performance at Glanford Park but had to make do with just point following an entertaining clash in Lincolnshire.

Following an even first half, Whitney’s men took control after the interval with goalkeeper Luke Daniels being named man of the match after pulling off a brilliant save to tip a Joe Edwards drive onto the crossbar.

Erhun Oztumer, Simeon Jackson and Kieron Morris also had chances to win it for the Saddlers.

And Whitney pleased with his side’s overall display.

“It’s a good testament to the lads if their goalkeeper gets man of the match,” he said.

“Scunthorpe have scored the most goals at home this season. The run they have been on they were looking for a reaction.

"But we were always confident we could cause them problems.

“I felt we contained them really well and we created some good chances.

"We have come away from home and created two or three good chances but their keeper has pulled off a couple of worldies.

“We were a bit disappointed not to have won. But it is still the start of a good run. And it takes us to the weekend.

“It would have been nice to get the win but it was still a good performance and it’s nice to move forward with that.”

Walsall entered the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Bolton on Saturday – a match which ended a five game unbeaten run.

And Whitney was particularly pleased with his side’s defending in Lincolnshire.

“It’s nice when you watch a game and you look really solid and limit teams,” he continued.

“I felt a little bit the same against Bolton. I know the score line against Bolton says otherwise. But I think the way we are defending at the moment is really good.

“It was the same at Millwall. We are stopping teams from having chances but we are also good enough at times to create our own.

“We need to be resolute and compact but also have an attacking threat and that is coming. That is pleasing for me.”