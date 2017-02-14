Jon Whitney on a Walsall revenge mission against Scunthorpe

Boss Jon Whitney has challenged his Walsall players to turn their previous meeting with Scunthorpe into a positive when the two teams lock horns again tonight.

The Saddlers travel to Glanford Park having fallen to a 4-1 home defeat to the Iron back in September.

Graham Alexander’s side enter tonight’s clash having lost at home for the first time in 26 games on Saturday as Shrewsbury escaped Lincolnshire with a 1-0 win. And Whitney has told his players to remember the hurt they felt after the two teams last met.

“I think it’s important we remember that game and how they played,” he said. “They put us under pressure early. They played at a high tempo.

“That defeat hurt. It hurt for me as the manager, it hurt the players and it hurt the fans.

“I don’t think there is any harm to retrospectively look back at that. We need to make sure we don’t allow them to have that same freedom again. We need to turn it into a positive.”

Scunthorpe sit second in League One as they compete to win automatic promotion to the Championship.

And while they have lost their last two games, Whitney can see why they are enjoying a successful campaign.

“They are very organised,” the boss continued.

“They keep the same shape and formation and mostly the same personnel.

“Each player knows their responsibilities and they do the basics really well.

“The wide players are a threat. Josh Morris scores goals. Duane Holmes is dangerous.

“And they have got four or five strikers to pick form as well.

“It’s going to be tough. I watched them against Shrewsbury. They try and press and play with a high energy.

“First and foremost we have to match that.

“But I think we dominated possession in the second half at Bolton. And before that we were unbeaten in five.

“If we take the tempo we showed in the second half at Bolton, the way we got through the lines, we will be a threat for them.

“We need to take away those individual mistakes.

“But everyone is determined to make this the start of another unbeaten run.”