Jon Whitney: Walsall scoreline flattered Bolton Wanderers

Walsall boss Jon Whitney felt a 4-1 scoreline flattered Bolton after watching his side fall to defeat at the Macron Stadium.

The Saddlers five match unbeaten run in League One came crashing to an end following a bizarre game in Lancashire.

Whitney’s men took a fourth minute lead thanks to a stunning 40-yard strike from Erhun Oztumer.

But a Gary Madine header, James O’Connor own-goal and Liam Trotter strike saw the Trotters go in at the interval 3-1 despite a half low on clear-cut chances.

There was controversy after the break when Florent Cuvelier looked to have turned home a Joe Edwards cross only for the referee to wave play on after deeming the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

Oztumer also saw a clear shout for a penalty waved away before Bolton wrapped up the points with a thunderous strike from Chris Long.

“I am still in a little bit of shock,” Whitney said.

“I don’t think it was a 4-1 result. I’m sure people who weren’t here will think that was an easy win for Bolton. But I don’t think it was.

“I’m disappointed with the first goal we conceded – from a set-piece. The second goal comes from a set-piece again and Jimmy is unfortunate with the own-goal. And that all came after a great start with Oztumer’s goal.

“In the middle of the pitch it was an even game. I thought we dominated for long periods in the second half.

“We’ve had a big shout for a penalty. If Flo’s chance goes over the line it would make it a very different game.

“But it’s all if’s and buts. The effort of the lads I can’t fault and I’m not going to get on their backs after the run they have had.

“Their heads aren’t down. Bolton get the goal late on which makes it look like a really convincing result but I thought we tested them and I’m disappointed we have come away with nothing.”

Despite it still remaining unclear after the final whistle whether Cuvelier’s strike had crossed the line, Whitney felt the linesman was right not to award the goal.

“I don’t think it was over,” the boss added.

“But I thought if we had got a goal in that period, when we were on top, we would have had the momentum a bit like at Bury.

“We could have gone on and got back in the game. But it wasn’t to be and I thought the fans were great today.

“To come up here, with the weather is a great effort and think they’ll see it wasn’t a lack of effort from the players. It just wasn’t to be today.”