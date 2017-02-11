Jon Whitney challenging Florent Cuvelier to bag the goals for Walsall

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has challenged Florent Cuvelier to add goals to his game now the midfielder is recapturing his best form.

The talented Belgian has seen his career hampered by injuries over the past few years and struggled with an ankle knock and ear infection in the first half of the campaign.

But the 24-year-old fought his way back to full fitness and has started Walsall’s last 10 games heading into today’s clash at Bolton.

And Whitney admits he is delighted with the former Stoke man, who previously enjoyed a successful loan with the Saddlers back in 2012.

“Flo gives us that bit of flair,” the boss said. “He epitomises what we want our players to be. And he just loves playing football.

“I think we’ve now got the Flo back we had when he was here on loan. He is confident in himself.

“With all the injuries he has had we had to strengthen him up.

“We have put in the team and times pulled him out to rest him.

“But now he is playing week-in, week-out. He is a fit lad and can cause problems.

He understands the role he is playing and knows he has to be that link with the strikers and get himself in the box. I think the only thing Flo can add now is goals but we will look at that in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Whitney also praised the resilience of defender Jason McCarthy after the Southampton loanee was voted PFA Fans Player of the Month for January.

“I think Jason has got better at all aspects of his game in his time with us.” Whitney said.

“His work rate and belief are fantastic. He will openly admit he had areas tactically to work on.

“But now he is working out when to press, when to cover. His distances have improved massively.

“He wants to play every minute. We will not curse him. But he is doing really well.

“He came through a couple of rough patches. We stuck with him. But only because he had the resilience and he never pulled away from it. He didn’t show me any signs he wanted to be rested.

“Now he is full of confidence and believes he can out run anyone in this league.”