Bolton 4 Walsall 1 - Report and pictures

Walsall’s five match unbeaten run in League One came crashing to a halt as they fell to a 4-1 loss at Bolton, writes Joe Masi.

Analysis

In a bizarre game at the Macron Stadium, the Saddlers took a fourth minute lead thanks to a stunning 40-yard strike from Erhun Oztumer.

A Gary Madine header, James O’Connor own-goal and Liam Trotter strike saw the Trotters go in at the interval 3-1 despite a half low on clear-cut chances.

There was then controversy after the break when Florent Cuvelier looked to have turned home a Joe Edwards cross only for the referee to wave play on after deeming the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

Bolton then wrapped up the points in the closing stages through an emphatic strike from substitute Chris Long.

In naming his starting XI, boss Whitney kept faith with the team that had enjoyed a five match unbeaten run in League One.

It meant the Saddlers continued in a 3-5-1-1 formation with Jason McCarthy and Joe Edwards the wing-backs and Erhun Oztumer operating behind Amadou Bakayoko in the number 10 role.

For Bolton, ­ Adam le Fondre was handed a second home debut after joining on loan from Cardiff – with the striker having previously netted eight goals in 17 appearances for the club back in 2015.

Phil Parkinson’s side entered the clash on the back on a six game winless run which included defeats in their last two outings at the Macron.

Eager to capitalise, Walsall came flying out the traps and took the lead in the fourth minute with a spectacular goal from Oztumer.

Having scored from 40-yards at Swindon back in October, the creative schemer repeated the feat here with a stunning strike that sailed over Ben Alnwick before nestling into the back of the net.

The Saddlers had started well, but they suddenly found themselves behind when Bolton scored two quick-fire goals – both from corners.

Parkinson’s side initially pulled level when Madine squeezed a header in at the back post following Jay Spearing’s delivery.

Then midway through the half, they got their noses in front when Walsall failed ­- yet again- to deal with a Spearing set-piece.

Again the ex-Liverpool man sent in a teasing delivery which was met by le Fondre but hacked off the line by Edwards.

But the ball came back to Spearing who sent in a dangerous cross which the unfortunate O’Connor sliced into his own net.

Despite the score line, neither side had looked particularly threatening with clear-cut chances proving few and far between.

And yet Bolton scored for a third time on the half hour mark when Madine chested a long ball into the path of Trotter.

The former Ipswich man did well to control the ball before hitting a strike from 25-yards which deflected off O’Connor before looping up and over Etheridge and into the net.

And that proved the last meaningful action of a bizarre first half that had been low on chances but settled by two wonder strikes and two corners.

Walsall were almost presented with a glorious chance to get themselves back into the game shortly after the interval when Alnwick slipped after being given a routine back-pass.

Bakayoko nipped in but his first-touch took him away from goal and with the angle tightening the striker fired over.

There was controversy on the hour mark when Florent Cuvelier appeared to have scored the goal to spark a Saddlers fight-back.

A flowing move saw Oztumer slip in Edwards on the left who then delivered a teasing ball into the six-yards box.

The delivery was met by Cuvelier who appeared to stab the ball over the line but after a defender hacked clear referee Darren Drysdale waved play-on.

Whitney’s men were dominating possession and they threatened once again when Oztumer hit a rasping half-volley from a corner which was expertly stopped by Alnwick.

Bolton responded and should have put the game to bed in the 70th minute when Madine capitalised on a mistake by Edwards.

The striker raced through on goal and hit a fierce drive which Etheridge did well to beat away.

Whitney responded by switching Will Randall and Simeon Jackson for Edwards and Bakayoko.

It was Bolton though who continued to press.

And they thought they had netted a fourth with a little over five minutes remaining when substitute Chris Long turned the ball home from close range only for the linesman to raise his flag.

As the clock approached the 90 minute mark though, the striker did put the game to bed with a stunning finish to mark his home debut.

After collecting a ball forward, Long’s pace took him away from the Saddlers defence with the forward then producing a thunderous strike to power the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, O'Connell, O'Connor, Preston, McCarthy, Edwards (Randall 78), Chambers, Cuvelier, Osbourne, Oztumer, Bakayoko (Jackson 78).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Laird, Dobson, Morris, Moussa.

Bolton: Alnwick Beevers, Wheater, Vela, Spearing, Osede, Trotter (Thorpe 76), Taylor, Morais (Solomon-Otabor 88), Madine, Le Fondre (Long 72).

Subs not used: Howard, Moxley, Clayton, Wilkinson.

Position in the table

League One: 12th