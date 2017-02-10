Confidence starts to Flo for Walsall's Cuvelier

Florent Cuvelier believes he is close to recapturing his best form following an extend run in Walsall’s midfield.

The talented Belgian has seen his career hampered by injuries over the past few years and struggled with an ankle knock and ear infection in the first half of the campaign.

But the 24-year-old fought his way back to full fitness and has now started Walsall’s last 10 games heading into tomorrow’s clash at Bolton.

And after playing an integral role in a run that has seen Jon Whitney’s side go five matches unbeaten in League One, Cuvelier feels he is getting back to his best.

“I feel so much stronger,” the former Stoke man said.

“Fitness-wise I can last in games.

“But over the past few weeks my confidence has grown and I’ve felt I’m getting back to my best.

“I still believe I’m not quite there yet, but there are definitely a lot of positives for myself from the last couple of weeks.”

Cuvelier has formed an impressive midfield partnership with Adam Chambers and Isaiah Osbourne after Whitney switched to a 3-5-2 formation. And he feels the system brings out the best in him and his team mates.

“I love the formation,” he continued. “I’ve always said that I feel more comfortable playing in the middle. I’m really enjoying this shape and where I’m playing at the moment.

“The skip (Chambers) stays in front of the back three and he does a great job breaking things down and giving the ball to me and Ozzy (Osbourne).

“We understand each other really well. We’ve got Erhun (Oztumer) as well, and we rotate. There’s an easy flow in the midfield. We pass the ball more and have more options.

“And the more you rotate, the harder it becomes for the other team to mark. But when we don’t have the ball, we’re also disciplined enough to get back in our shape and defend.”

Walsall face a Bolton team tomorrow chasing automatic promotion.

But Cuvelier says the Saddlers will travel without fear.

“You look at Sheffield United and we’ve beaten them three times this year,” he added.

“We beat Bolton at home with 10 men. All the pressure is on them. They’re expecting to be in the Championship next year. We’ll go there and make things as difficult as possible.”