Amadou Bakayoko: Walsall's success last season kicks me on

Striker Amadou Bakayoko has revealed Walsall’s success last year provided him with the drive to fulfil his undoubted potential.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 32 appearances this season after forcing his way into the first-team.

Walsall enjoyed an outstanding 2015/16 campaign with the Saddlers finishing third in League One on 84 points.

But while they eventually missed out on promotion, Bakayoko said the team’s success made him realise what was possible.

“Seeing last year how well we did and how well the players performed – I really felt I had to kick myself on,” the forward said.

“It made me determined to push myself and get as far as I possibly can in the game.

“It’s a mindset. I felt I had to step up and show everyone what I can do.

“When I made my debut in youth football, a lot of people would have expected that to be the start for me.

“But things slowed down and I had to pick myself back up again. I felt like this was the year to do that.

“Now my only target is to the best player I can be. And hopefully win some trophies.”

Bakayoko admits he is delighted with how the season has gone so far and says he is working hard to continually improve his game.

“The boss has instructed me to be a bit more aggressive,” he continued.

“I’m working hard on that because I do think I need more of that in my game, especially in League One.

“A bit more aggression will be a good thing.

“But I’m delighted with how things are going to be honest.

“I didn’t expect the season to go this well for me so I’m making sure I’m working hard on and off the pitch.

“But credit to the staff for believing in me and keeping me grounded.”

Meanwhile, Erhun Oztumer says the Walsall squad cannot wait for their clash with promotion favourites Bolton on Saturday.

“We are on a great run so we go into it full of confidence,” he said.

“We have beaten Sheffield United away and these are the games you want to play in.

“I can’t wait. It’ll be a big crowd up there. Hopefully we’ll take a few fans with us and they will help us get over the line.”